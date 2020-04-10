Hey Everyone. My wife has an old Linx 7 tablet lying around gathering dust that she used mainly as an e-reader in Uni. the last thing done with it was an upgrade to windows 10. I've encountered quite a few problems which I could use a hand with resolving Problem 1: Wifi won't connect - tethering to my phone works fine, however when connecting to the main router (Virgin Hub 3) It says "no internet, secured". I've updated the wifi driver, uninstalled it, windows troubleshooter and had no luck. I've ploughed on doing updates while tethered to my phone hoping something in one of those updates works, but no such luck. Problem 2: Performance is below what I expect. Before the update process youtube 1080p was working fairly well. Now 720p just about works. I've cleared out most of the junk on the tabet and have a few more things I could purge. I'm currently playing with torch browser as it appears to have some nice features and is lighter than Chrome, IE/Edge and Firefox Any further suggestions to gain a bit more performance from windows 10 would be nice. I do realise that Intel atom, 1gb ram and limited storage is always going to be a problem but extracting a bit more would go a long way as the tablet is fairly useable. Any and all help is welcome!