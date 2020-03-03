If you are buying a house and don't have mortgage etc sorted, don't enter any sort of finance deal until completed as of course it will impact your viability.Next don't get married, save a load of money, then buy a better carSounds like you might have a lot of outlay with stuff happening, if the old Corsa has been reliable and its spend is mostly due to age related maintenance which a newer secondhand car may still require, then maybe keep on trucking in it 'till the big life things are over.Check engine light may not be a big deal, you can get a ODB code reader for about £10 on Amazon that might point you in the direction of understanding what the issue is and whether it can be resolved easily.