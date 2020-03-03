Hi, A check engine type light came on this morning, and it got me thinking (again) about whether it might be getting to the time I should upgrade my current car. It's an 03 corsa 1.2l, ~102k miles, still works, although last year had to sort a couple of bits so ended up spending ~£500 on it including mot etc. MOT is next week, and I'm worried it'll be another couple of hundred, and so I thought I'd have a look at options. However I've no idea when it comes to cars, so really not sure if I should be looking to buy something 2nd hand, or leasing or a pcp or whatever they're called. It's a fairly basic spec, with a tape player, no air conditioning etc with the interior slowly dying (handles on doors starting to come apart, getting ice on the inside of the windscreen, back windows getting stuck (manual)), so if I were to get something else I'd like to get some kind of upgrade but wouldn't be expecting the earth Due to upcoming wedding and house buying, don't have a huge amount of money to blow on a car, but thought I'd ask for recommendations on the lower end of the spectrum Any help would be appreciated. If I had to outright buy something I'd guess maybe up to 3k? (haven't really thought about it as wanted to hear about thoughts on options), or if it was a monthly payment thing I guess possibly £200 a month? Edit: Tend to be town driving mostly atm, with the odd weekend trip of 300+ miles which will be mostly motorways etc.