OK, so here's my deal. I am about fed up with Windows rolling out trashy updates and screwing up my computer constantly. I mean on the order of fighting a problem hourly (Java issues and Firefox refusing to accept certificates) and at least once a day I have to reboot or chase a major bug (showstoppers like to happen when I play GW2.) I ended up on Windows because I had issues getting Mint to install my correct driver (GT 750 2GB) for my secondary video and I got too frustrated to fight it. In the interposing time I have upgraded my internet a decent amount and can now pull a somewhat acceptable speed in DL for getting the updates I need. Windows balks constantly at not having a 100% unmetered uncapped connection at all times. It's just not a possibility out here. I have a full gw2.dat currently. This file is basically one bigass ball of all the files to run Guild Wars 2. It can be moved wholesale to another computer and bam, GW2 is now fully installed and downloaded. It tips in at 46.2GB, which is far larger than any flash drive I have. I also have multiple other large files that together would exceed the size of the 16GB flash drive I keep for sneakernet. I know I can partition this drive, drop the files in the partition, drag them across, and then delete the partition. However, what do I need to partition the space as? Will NTFS be the best way to proceed or do I need to format it in a native Linux format? Also, am I some kind of masochist for trying this?