SMEE AGAIN... Back with another project. I always wanted to do a desk well im finally here with some applicable content after making a render start back in 2019 and a frame a few months later. 2019 was a bit of a bad year as we needed to look for a new place to live after a death in the family meant we had to sell up... Ergo all projects on hold, fast forward to the beginning of 2020 as i was set to start covid crops up. I was still working 5 days a week my hours had changed due to different job and now i found i had more time get serious. This was the original concept for the desk, a nice steel frame, hardwood inserts and body and some clean watercooling. Great or so i thought. working with basic tools with large hardwood pieces and minimal workspace isnt ideal. the wood chips easily and the finish was nowwhere near what i pictured. So i went back to the drawing board and thought about options. i wanted clean looks without seeing screws and mountings everywhere so i decided to opt instead for a covered ply (not malamine) i will reveal that part later. i had also been in talks with a few friends about cmws20 and thought realistically this would be a perfect statement so i continued the changes and then came up with this, (yeah that flat black coating ain't giving anything away but thats a suprise for alot later.) So now we are in late feb 2020 summers just ending in australia and i had alot of painting to go. so using the trusty rustoleum and a bit of spray putty to clean it all up we got to here. (patchy yes but it has paint and will be refinished properly once the panels are being coated) Ply board cut to shape and ready for preinstall fitting The leg insert and rear insert work on a 2 part deal. The outer full size piece and an inner piece cut back to allow the main body panel to sit on top. so fixed them up and test fitted with the front panel to judge hieghts for the lid. puppy helping. Or thinks he is like the other side and rear panels the lid is a 2 piece affair 12mm top and a 9mm inner this was done so that it sat flush on top but also had rigidity in other areas. the second suprise is based on this the cut out was then rebated by about 4mm to allow for a piece of tempered glass to be installed. now given this isnt facebooks shitty compression most are going to see a small feature in the lid... like i said its coming... but not till the end