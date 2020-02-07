After a blissful time so far following my switch to Mac, I've encountered my first "that doesn't do what it should" moment. I have a TB 10G NIC attached to my MBP, and of course wifi as well. I've set the service order in network preferences appropriately with the 10G interface at the top When I'm undocked, using wifi, everything is fine and normal. When I dock however, and the 10G is attached, the Mac continues to use wifi. Not until I manually disable wifi does the 10G kick in. I can then re-enable wifi and the Mac continues to use the wired connection as expected. In windows this was automatic and transparent, without even a blip to streaming or VOIP. Billy Google returns hundreds of pages telling me how to change service order, alas that isn't cutting it. Any suggestions?