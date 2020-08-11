Hello guys! My name is Sotiris, commonly known as SotosLg. ....and since i am a fan of the Maze Runner trilogy movies, i decided to make a case mod about this trilogy. I will try to apply some assets and elements from the three movies as best as i can....so, enjoy the ride, have your favourite drink, sit back and come with me along! Of course, this case mod would be impossible without be quiet! who provided me this fabulous case, which is the Pure Base 600. Let's dive into it, shall we? At first glance, the case seems like a normal one, but you are mistaken! Let's see the rest in some detail. Once you open the side panel, you can see a nice soundproof applied in the inner side. I say again, don't be fooled by its looks! A 120mm fan.... It can easily accomodate at max, an ATX motherboard Here you can see some latches which they are used to un-hook the top cover for the fans In be quiet! they modified the latches so you can hook the top cover in two levels according to the desired airflow....and PLUS thick soundproof matt! My guess, is that the top side can accomodate a 3x120mm radiator or 3x120mm fans or even 2x140mm fans! Here you can see the soundproofing matt better! ....and a 140mm fan in the front! Excellent! In front, you can apply at max one 140mm fan or 2x120mm fans or even a dual radiator. Soundproofing matt in the inner side of the front panel! Outstanding move be quiet! 2 USB 3 ports, a power button, a reset button, a fan controller switch of 3 levels and sound in/out ports! Here is the latches of the top side panel i was talking about before. According to the level of preference, you can adjust your airflow from the top fans. So, now, let me present you my doodles/plans! This is the front panel, where i will apply veins taken from the crank Newt in Death Cure. Also, i will take a mid-range reservoir and put it there with blue liquid to look like the WCKD syringe. Around that, there will be applied fiberclass cloth with liquid fiberglass and a small window in the fiberglass as the syringe to be more like it, or at least i'll try! On top of that, there will be applied scorched looked effect to make the whole part look more post-apocalyptic. Top and bottom of this part, will be kind of triangular. Next stop is the left side panel. My whole plan is to apply veins wherever i can not at random pace but continuous, like, starting point from the top side, going to left side/ right side and front side. In this side panel, a tricky situation will occur....this side colour combination would be right of the dotted line (where goes to the upper-left) in my skin colour (closest to Newt's while being a crank....don't laugh, i am not a crank....yet! )and left of the dotted line would be blue-ish, green-ish combination kind of thing and the seperation of the two colours would be a trick i learned from a car painter using a plastic bag to create an effect between colours. Also, rust will be applied....somewhere....not in the skin colour and the letter the door contains....remember which door? The door that use the kids to exit the maze! All aboard to the right side panel! Veins again, and a maze made out of acrylic in the center. Skin colour the paint would be....and a W|C|K|D| SITE A with white letters on center-top and a W.C.K.D. is good on center-botoom white letters again. The veins will be continuous from the top side Onwards to the last part....the top side. I'll do a trick here, the painting theme from the left side panel will continue a little to the top side as the dotted line proceeded to the top. Just a small part of it! Veins again, a maze made out of acrylic in the center And last some sample images of the theme i want to build! Can you guess what i am going to do with Winston's wound? Just like the TV shows say, ....in the next episode! Surprise too here! More will come soon! Thanks again be quiet! Untill then, mod it till it bleeds, then mod it again!