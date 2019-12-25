Discussion in 'Gaming' started by Gunsmith, 22 Nov 2019.
just under 3 weeks away and I'm getting hyped.
It's been a very long time since I've actually been excited for a game.
Give me my LBX AC20s and an urban environment to lurk in.
Why aren't there more people getting involved in this thread?! Are we surrounded by younglings who don't know about the awesomeness that is Mechwarrior 2? Mechwarrior 4 isn't THAT old for that matter .
I'm fully brought into Battletech
Roguetech, depending on reviews I might pick this up.......
Most likely due to the extreme prevalence of BS in the games industry that makes it nearly impossible to look forward to any new title combined with the fact that the developer of Mechwarrior 5 has zero pedigree.
Never played it... and I've been on the planet longer than computers have been in schools.
Ouch. Point taken.
You missed one of the all time classics1
EGS exclusivity might put some off.
I love Mechwarrior and Battletech.
However, this is being developed by Pirahna games of Mechwarrior Online fame, so there is every chance this will be nothing but a funnel for microtransactions. Also the way they handled their Epic Game Store deal was extremely unethical. Taking the exclusivity deal is one thing, taking Steam pre-orders until the day before you announce it and remove the game from Steam is very much another.
I'm awaiting the reviews, but to be honest I have been close to preordering a few times.
Will never pre-order a game out of principle (been burned once, won't be burned again), but if the reviews are good - mostly from the community, I rarely read "professional" game reviews nowadays - I will definitely add it to my "co-op party" list.
I played quite a bit of MWO in the early days, and my mate continued to pile money into it for a good few months after, so the technical capability is there to make a decent game, but as mentioned above, they need to remember it's a singleplayer game with online elements... not another MMO.
Piranha Game's poor reputation, plus the "we might do VR maybe" announcement means it gets to go on the 'I'll buy it when you do that' list.
oh yeah, the bass is going on 11 come tuesday night
Reviews are starting to pop up, better than feared given the developer...
Gonna pick this up after Christmas. I've got Gear of War 5 and Metro Exodus to play, plus a LOT of Christmas related activities to do.
On the bright side, at least any bugs will hopefully be ironed out when I get to it.
Been playing this the last couple of days. I havent played anything like this in the past so not aware of the previous games or how they played so:
Over all its ok but I have found it very frustrating.
The controls are jank as. Sick and tired of pointing in the wrong direction in the middle of battle without pressing F ( the irony i guess! ) They are just not intuitive to me. tried to lock the torso and legs but again, just didnt control how expected.
The Ai is TERRIBLE. They just go around in circles and you end up in the endless loop as you run around each other trying to a get shot to contact. Its comical!
Graphics are ok. Hugely destructible environment but it looks like a transformers cartoon.
Music... please for the love of god turn it off! Its the same rock track throughout and when you hear it start for the 50 millionth time you just want to scream!
I tried, but I wasnt enjoying it at all.... so I used a trainer, turned on unlimited cash and health and am now enjoying the romp of controlling giant robots. I can stand still take hits by cheating but at least im not running around in circles!
Played this for a couple of hours today, and it was absolute tosh!
Having watched some of this on Steams/Youtube now I am rather smug about not pre-ordering. Maybe when it's on Stema sale next christmas, but for now back to Mechwarrior 4 and Living Legends... again!
Epic store is doing a £10 Christmas voucher, so have bought this. Here's hoping the Star Citizen set up works well and that a 1080 Ti can run it in super surround-o-vision mode.
