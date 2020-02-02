  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Case Mod - Complete ⭐ Metro Exodus Mod for Thermaltake Level20

Discussion in 'Project Logs' started by Toru, 18 Apr 2019.

  1. Toru

    Hello All,
    It's been awhile...:duh: but After that, I've been making pc.

    This mod theme is "Metro Exodus".
    also the system is as follows:

    // Specs
    Thermaltake LEVEL 20
    Thermaltake Toughpower iRGB PLUS 1200W Platinum
    AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X
    ASRock X399 Phantom Gaming 6
    GALAX RTX 2070 EXOC White
    GALAX DDR4-3600 16G（8G*2）HOF II *4 64G
    GALAX ONE SSD 240G

    //WaterCooling
    all Thermaltake

    //etc
    MDPC-X Cable Sleeving

    Special Thanks to my sponsors.

    Just BIG Case :lol:

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    and Done :happy:

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]


    I had fun modding.

    more worklogs


    Thanks!
     
    Toru, 18 Apr 2019
  2. Lambda

    Wow, very impressive build. Is the switch on the front the power button?
     
    Lambda, 18 Apr 2019
  3. Cheapskate

    That was quick! :lol:
    That came out great.
     
    Cheapskate, 18 Apr 2019
  4. Toru

    Hi Lambda, Thanks! and That switch is just led switch.
     
    Toru, 18 Apr 2019
  5. Toru

    Haha Thanks bro! :grin:
     
    Toru, 18 Apr 2019
  6. Toru

    So this is worklogs :dremel:

    first, spray painting. then aging, blood and rusty.

    [​IMG]


    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    make a Metro logo sticker
    [​IMG]


    [​IMG]



    and make a front panel logo

    design and make in Fusion360 :happy:

    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]


    [​IMG]


    [​IMG]




    :idea: and this one!
    [​IMG]


    Sure spray painting and aging, rusty
    [​IMG]


    [​IMG]


    [​IMG]

    :thumb:
     
    Toru, 18 Apr 2019
  7. Cheapskate

    Nothing wrong with using a pan lid. :D I have two pans on my current project.
     
    Cheapskate, 19 Apr 2019
  8. pccustom

    WOW!
     
    pccustom, 11 May 2019
  9. kim

    I loved all your previous builds and always been amazed by your modding skills and design ideas, Metro exodus is splendid, these ageing effects are splendid :thumb: you are a great modder :clap:
     
    kim, 11 May 2019
  10. mnpctech

    Very nice work!, love the detailing

    I had thought about offering a limited run of Metro Exodus PC fan grills, designed by (cheaps above) inspired by the locomotive, but we both get sucked into other commitments
     
    mnpctech, 12 May 2019
  11. Toru

    Thank you all!!

    Hahaha Yeah We love pan! :hehe: Oh two pans?! sounds good bro!

    Thanks bro! I love your Metro mod!:clap:

    Wow Thank you so much!! I'm also happy in being able to hear that you liked it! :thumb:

    Thank you Bill! also I saw your mod in Computex2019 CM booth! I really like it. and Metro Exodus PC fan grills?! it's Awesome! I think :rock:
     
    Toru, 13 Jul 2019
  12. Toru

    and more tips :grin:
    [​IMG]

    made a meter box

    [​IMG]


    [​IMG]

    all dark grey painted and added the aging effect
    [​IMG]


    [​IMG]


    [​IMG]


    [​IMG]


    [​IMG]


    [​IMG]


    :cooldude: One more
    [​IMG]


    [​IMG]


    [​IMG]


    [​IMG]


    [​IMG]

    :dremel:
     
    Toru, 13 Jul 2019
  13. Yury

    Great job
     
    Yury, 15 Oct 2019
  14. delevic

    +1
     
    delevic, 16 Oct 2019
  15. Toru

    Thank you bro!!:happy:
     
    Toru, 2 Feb 2020
