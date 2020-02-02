Hello All, It's been awhile... but After that, I've been making pc. This mod theme is "Metro Exodus". also the system is as follows: // Specs Thermaltake LEVEL 20 Thermaltake Toughpower iRGB PLUS 1200W Platinum AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X ASRock X399 Phantom Gaming 6 GALAX RTX 2070 EXOC White GALAX DDR4-3600 16G（8G*2）HOF II *4 64G GALAX ONE SSD 240G //WaterCooling all Thermaltake //etc MDPC-X Cable Sleeving Special Thanks to my sponsors. Just BIG Case and Done I had fun modding. more worklogs Thanks!