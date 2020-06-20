Discussion in 'Article Discussion' started by bit-tech, 13 Feb 2019.
Very nice review, congrats! What about graphic quality? Is it groundbreaking? I suppose not since it´s made with consoles on mind but we can wish...
Cheers
Wow it looks stunning!
Can't wait to play this now
Nah, the industry learned their lesson from Crysis and stayed within current limitations since then.
Well, I guess the real question is whether or not it will be used for benchmarking (RTX?) in the near future?
Short of a fully real time raytraced game that runs at 120fps at 1080p on a GTX 2060 nothing's going to be ground breaking. Crysis came out and kicked the ball so hard it broke the goal. It's been marginal gains ever since, but it's 4A games, so if you've got the hardware to run it it will no doubt be very pretty indeed.
I do have my own copy soooo
I think it's pretty ground breaking - first AA game with global illumination and a level of lighting that no other game has had. Turn all the effects on and a 2080Ti starts to really struggle. That said I agree it's not Crysis ground breaking - that game was so far ahead of the hardware of the day that a lot of people (me included) put off buying it for several years. That meant I obviously got it at bargain prices several years later, which is why no dev will ever do that again, it cost them a fortune.
Honestly, having watched the comparison video GamersNexus did on RTX on vs off... yes, it's good and visible and partially impressive, but overall it is just what it says on the tin: a partially ray-traced scene with pretty lighting. Not saying it's not impressive to have that kind of accurate lighting in a game, but it's definitely not the be all, end all of computer graphics. And I think we're still (possibly many) years away from fully ray-traced graphics in 60+ fps.
Not sure there is much point to using it for benching at the moment:
https://hexus.net/tech/features/gra...ii-vs-geforce-rtx-2080-3440x1440-wqhd/?page=6
Why no mention of checkpoints? The lack of "save game" at least as an option is usually a deal-breaker for me. I remember dumping Metro 2033 after having to replay most of a level about 5 times.
Another needless frustration was the gas mask. Good that they at least figured that out.
Devs (and reviewers, and customers) need to distinguish between "more stuff to worry about" and "fun". The two are not synonymous. Sadly, it suits some groups to pretend that they are.
Crysis got it *right*. The emphasis was on level design, weapons, and an AI that would at least try to use these factors and challenge you at range. Not just idiot melee attacks. And it had "save game". As a result it's still a blast to play, as every scenario can be approached in multiple ways, redone from point X, etc.
And since we're talking about it: Crysis was not hard on graphics cards. It scaled beautifully and would run at lowest settings even on mediocre gear such as my Geforce 4 MX 256MB! And it looked amazing on any decent PC. The manufactured tech press clickbait (and forum warrior dogpile) "problem" was that the ultra settings were beyond a 2007 rig. Crytek should simply have marked those "Experimental", and avoided being crucified for having tried to give us the very best. A shameful story - and the misconceptions are still being repeated.
Think you need to accept that not everyone has the same homogenous idea of what constitutes fun.
The gas mask, along with the complications that come with it, are one of if not my favourite element of the Metro series. In fact my favourite thing about the series is the way it piles pressure on you, something it shares with Doom 2016. I love Crysis, particularly the first game and Warhead, but not every game has to take the same open ended approach, being forced to engage on the game's terms can be just as effective and the Metro series excels in that regard.
Fair enough about the save system, saving at will is always better than forced checkpoints.
Think you need to learn how to read, and how to be less rude. I didn't say what does constitute fun, much less insist on a homogeneous definition. I said that more stuff to worry about isn't synonymous with fun. If you disagree with that, OK. But don't put words in my mouth so that you can object to them. That doesn't work.
It's fine that you liked the gas mask for the tension it created. I disliked it because it's a cheap and artificial way to do that. I want the development effort to go into AI, combat smoothness, and level design - not easy-out filler mechanics. A far worse example of the latter is 'crafting', which to me represents bankruptcy in shooter design smarts. IIRC Metro was at least free of that. If it just had 'save game' I'd forgive it the gas mask.
Far Cry 2 is still on my list of games to play before I can move forward, to 3, 4, then 5. I own it on Steam but the idea that I need to keep fighting off malaria sounds like a job - when compared to the beauty of Far Cry 1.
Metro on the other hand always had gas masks and it feels very Metro. I only finished Last Light the other week and the air felt very noxious and tense with death looming and my lungs burning.
I didn't, I replied to what you wrote, then you called me names and said exactly the same thing again.
You'll barely notice the malaria thing because you'll be driven to insanity by the "blink and enemies have respawned" checkpoints along all roads
Just skip it and go any of the newer ones, there is zero plot connection between Far Cry games any way.
I really like this. I do have a few small issues though, and could just well be SOL.
Firstly it stutters really bad every time a new part loads. Nothing that's got me killed, but from 120FPS down to 0. Could be my CPU clock speed (though use is only at 40% or so and I otherwise get 70-130 FPS 1080p Ultra with Vega 64) or my RAM (8gb) or that it's on a spinner hard drive. Deffo something to do with loading though. Then I can't seem to run the benchmark (which would have helped me get the settings just right before I played it) as every time I try to launch the benchmark tool in the game's DIR it says "Game must be launched through Epic games launcher" but there's no option to run the benchmark in there.
Also true to form as Deep Silver said over a year ago it's a GPU cooker. For sure. I can literally feel the blast wave of scorching air coming out of my Vega lol. That said it is easily the most stunning game I've played yet, even at 1080p. Looking forward to trying it out at 1440p and 4k when I get back to my main rig
Stuttering fixed by disabling MSI AB and Rivatuner .
This game is superb, absolutely superb . My only gripe so far is how it leads you to and convinces you that you must use the cable to cross the water. I spent an hour running around aimlessly trying to figure that out.
But yeah, class game. Looks stunning too.
There's one manual save point, which i used all the time. There's only once where I wanted to go back a bit further, the only other option being to start the level again. The enemy ai is quite poor (but you can get away with a lot when you're talking zombies sniper shooting is accurate and most fun.
Arise, thread, long since dead etc..
I was quite a fan of the first two Metro games, but I detested Epic's behaviour so left it until it was available on Steam. Anyhoo, I finally got around to playing through this and... I'm torn. I mean, there's some great gameplay in there, with varied foes and pitfalls. The threat level is quite varied too, from (almost) insta-kill to death by a thousand cuts.
I found it engaging and challenging, and thoroughly engrossing at times.
However, the cut scenes. The interminable, unskippable frikkin cut scenes, accompanied by the (omfg, why are they still doing this) "mash E to survive" QTEs.
They laid a great table, served up some fantastic food & wine and then planted a giant mr whippy turd slap bang in the middle of it.
Kinda glad I hated on Epic, left this for a over a year and picked it up at a bargain price. Game completed, uninstalled and likely never to be played again.
