  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

A/V Mic and sound interface question ?

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by stephen0205, 7 May 2020 at 15:45.

  1. stephen0205

    stephen0205 Active Member

    Joined:
    11 Mar 2016
    Posts:
    478
    Likes Received:
    26
    Hi guys, so being stuck at home I have picked up a few things to make a few little YouTube videos and do some voice work.

    I picked up a cheap mic kit for a neewer nw700 condenser microphone with a phantom power.

    The cable from the phantom power however is a XLR to 3.5mm. so I was getting quite a bit of noise.

    I picked up a cheap sabrent usb audio adapter which helps a huge amount, however I have been looking at the
    behringer umc22, a budget sound interface.

    Wondering if I would actually benefit using one of these or if it would be a waste of money because I have a cheap mic (although I plan to change down the line )? ,Would I bennifit because it's usb to the pc

    Would it make any difference in the audio, I wish I had just bought a usb dynamic mic instead
     
    stephen0205, 7 May 2020 at 15:45
    #1

Share This Page