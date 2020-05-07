Hi guys, so being stuck at home I have picked up a few things to make a few little YouTube videos and do some voice work. I picked up a cheap mic kit for a neewer nw700 condenser microphone with a phantom power. The cable from the phantom power however is a XLR to 3.5mm. so I was getting quite a bit of noise. I picked up a cheap sabrent usb audio adapter which helps a huge amount, however I have been looking at the behringer umc22, a budget sound interface. Wondering if I would actually benefit using one of these or if it would be a waste of money because I have a cheap mic (although I plan to change down the line )? ,Would I bennifit because it's usb to the pc Would it make any difference in the audio, I wish I had just bought a usb dynamic mic instead