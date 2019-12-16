  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

News Microsoft announces Xbox Series X: its next-generation console

Discussion started by bit-tech, 16 Dec 2019 at 11:02.

    bit-tech, 16 Dec 2019 at 11:02
    Let's talk about X, baby.

    Also, I found that trailer to be meandering, strange and vague. But the tech in both next-gen consoles will make for good performance. I wonder who'll get cooling and noise right, though.
     
    perplekks45, 16 Dec 2019 at 12:02
    Given it looks like a fridge, will it accommodate a bottle of beer?
     
    Mr_Mistoffelees, 16 Dec 2019 at 12:04
    I for one really like the design. Reminds me of the Silverstone Fortress FT03. Always wanted one and couldn't afford it. :lol:

    Still wouldn't get an XBox given the track record of the current generation.
     
    Aterius Gmork, 16 Dec 2019 at 13:40
    Regardless of the substance of the console itself (which is such a vague "it's faster!" that's it's not really worth discussing yet anyway), this was a bizarrely low-key unveil for a new console generation. Normally you will have a large-capacity auditorium event with several talks from executives, engineers going over tech details and demos, game devs showing off upcoming titles, etc, usually occurring as part of a larger conference (E3, CES, etc). Maybe they intended to unveil at X019 last month and massively screwed something up?
    This was just a press release farted out on a Thursday afternoon as if they were hoping nobody would really notice. Bizarre.
    Where do you think they store the Verification Cans?
     
    edzieba, 16 Dec 2019 at 14:47
    They probably don't want to undermine current gen sales for this christmas.
     
    Anfield, 16 Dec 2019 at 15:50
    I suspect they are still smarting from the Xbone reveal event fiasco. This also looks a lot like a 'beat Sony to the punch' type of move and they'll have their big main stage reveal closer to release.

    I would love to meet the idiots who come with Xbox names, Xbox, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox One S, Xbox One X and now Xbox X and Xbox S, there's going to be some very disappointed childre nnext year when a One X or a One S is delivered by Santa.
     
    fix-the-spade, 16 Dec 2019 at 16:17
    Which makes it weird to unveil it before Christmas at all.
    They might shoot themselves in the foot there: any 'big reveal' presentation could be treated as an "oh, and there are some games for this thing" event.
    Sony had a good thing going for a while: PlayStation 1, PSOne (smaller console, smaller name), Playstation 2, PS2 (doing good so far), PSP, PS3 (Sony, what are you doing), PS3 Slim (Sony, stahp), PlayStation Vita (wut), PS4 (OK, guess this is a thing now), PS4 Pro (well OK I guess).
     
    edzieba, 17 Dec 2019 at 11:38
    Never been an xboxer, PS (all the slims for me, sizeist I know) and PC.

    But as @edzieba says, i find it bit odd this muted pre-xmas unveiling.
     
    adidan, 17 Dec 2019 at 13:14
    VipersGratitude, 17 Dec 2019 at 14:16
    Remember when the hardware inside really set each console manufacturer apart from the others? Now it’s just pick your team and stick with it, and it’s for this reason that I can’t see myself ever going Xbox ...

    well, at this time.
     
    monty-pup, 17 Dec 2019 at 20:16
    I think it looks butt-ugly, personally. But at least they're doing something slightly different with the design, I guess?
     
    bawjaws, 17 Dec 2019 at 22:07
    Pseudo-random word selection from a very limited pool of options.

    No human could have overseen the naming process and thought it was a good idea at any juncture. Hell, the project codenames would have been better after the first one. Xenon, Durango, Scorpio, Scarlett/Anaconda/Lockhart.

    They make at least as much sense and are slightly more interesting.
     
    liratheal, 18 Dec 2019 at 10:08
    Unless it was the bloke who invented GFWL:p
     
    Anfield, 18 Dec 2019 at 10:35
    Ah Gufwullul, I remember it well.
     
    adidan, 18 Dec 2019 at 10:44
    But not fondly, I presume!
     
    liratheal, 18 Dec 2019 at 11:04
