Got FS2020 because I have Xbox Game Pass Ultimate™ cos who doesn't love subscriptions! Is anyone else playing simulating in this gloriously beautiful flight sim? I'm no seasoned pilot, I remember cutting my dog fighting teeth in F15 FS many moons ago. I could just about keep the thing in the air and on a level course. Although it's future proofed in terms of ultra settings, I'm getting some pretty consistant frame rates around 50fps on high-end settings @ 1440p on a 1080ti. I have experienced a couple of hard lock crashes (not the aeronautical types) but I think I've solved that now by disabling USB suspend. Playing on an Xbox PC controller and while it's not bad, I'd prefer to use a flight stick. At least now that I have more than one game I could use a HOTAS for, looking at you ED, I think I may have to invest. Trying to find time to link some airports and fly some interesting routes, done the whole fly over your house thing and picked random airports from the workd view to try out but overall I'm really enjoying it. The visuals are absolutely stunning, lighting, clouds and rain.effects are truly amazing.