If you can feel heat being exhaused from the case then everything is doing what it should be - that's the point of exhaust fans. Even my 1080ti hybrid which runs cool (50ºC when at 100% load) exhausts a noticable amout of heat. In the past when I had SLI air cooled 780s (I think, or maybe 680s) it was like having a space heater under my desk.

Click to expand...