Graphics Might be over thinking, but...

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by Jeff Hine, 19 Jan 2020 at 19:41.

    During gaming the card runs a tad warm, but within spec., and I've been told that adding a water block would lead to a happier working life for the card. Now; I tried to run the whole setup @ 1440p, Windows & in-game & the game was not very happy & kept crashing.

    Am I hastening - or indeed have I hastened - the demise on my graphics card by asking it to do more work than ideally I need it to do...despite it seemingly being comfortable doing said amount of work? It still gives me anxiety feelings that I would have been better off getting a (max. native) 1440 monitor, in the first place...
     
  GeorgeStorm

    You are overthinking it as in previous threads I believe.
    People run cards at 100% 24/7 for months/years, I don't know what 'a tad warm' means to you, but unless it's sitting at 100C all the time there should be no problems there.
    Asking your card to do more work isn't a thing (as far as I'm aware at least, happy to be told I'm wrong), it'll just not be able to produce as good a frame rate etc if it doesn't have the processing power.
     
    How are you running 1440p? through VSR? or native?

    Do note that not all games support it, and will crash. Many do though. I'm guessing it's not native.
     
    I can feel the heat being exhausted (during gaming), where I never have in any previous build in the same case. This may be entirely normal & probably the first time I've ever owned hardware that has been likely to happen... but I can ill afford to brick hardware that is less than a year old through my own failing.
    I set 1440p in Display settings... now that you mention it, VSR was still on.
    4K in Windows is with VSR on, too... and it's all fine.
     
    Yeah, see some games really don't like it and will act funny and crash. You may need to make sure it's windowed or full screen? ICR. (I can't remember) but yeah, it's not all plain sailing. Older games simply don't like it and the same goes for DSR.
     
    Summat tells me the card is sayin', "F*** you, I can run at higher res. w/o VSR... switch it off!"

    More playing required, mebbe...
     
    Theoretically performance using VSR @ 1440p or native 1440p is about the same. You're still driving out the pixels at the higher counts.

    Try FC5 or something. I played through both of those (and the one that came out after) at very high res using a Apple 1680x1050? display. The Vega 64 loved every minute.
     
    If you can feel heat being exhaused from the case then everything is doing what it should be - that's the point of exhaust fans. Even my 1080ti hybrid which runs cool (50ºC when at 100% load) exhausts a noticable amout of heat. In the past when I had SLI air cooled 780s (I think, or maybe 680s) it was like having a space heater under my desk.
     
    Another reality is that although I have a 4K panel, it IS a cheap (OK; inexpensive) one...
    Like I mentioned earlier, I dunno where any heat my 1050ti (my previous 'best card') or older cards may have produced (if any) went but there wasn't any noticeable 'output'.
     
    Yeah, Vegas do that. That's the downside on AMD. With performance comes niggly things you have to put up with.

    We've been discussing this on another forum as it goes. Apparently 5700 and XT get very hot and loud when overclocked, and consume lots of power. This is an issue AMD have had for years. They are playing catch up, so need to raise the limits of what is acceptable to get close to the perf per price. Which is a shame, but that is just how it is.

    It's funny because when Fermi came out there was a huge deal made about it. Now? people don't seem to care.

    What I will say is that living with this 2070s on air is the most pleasant experience I've had since slapping an absolutely enormous green Zalman cooler on my GTX 470.

    Still buying an AIO bracket for it on Tuesday though.
     
