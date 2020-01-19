Sapphire Pulse RX Vega 56 AOC U2879G6 (native 4K) During gaming the card runs a tad warm, but within spec., and I've been told that adding a water block would lead to a happier working life for the card. Now; I tried to run the whole setup @ 1440p, Windows & in-game & the game was not very happy & kept crashing. Am I hastening - or indeed have I hastened - the demise on my graphics card by asking it to do more work than ideally I need it to do...despite it seemingly being comfortable doing said amount of work? It still gives me anxiety feelings that I would have been better off getting a (max. native) 1440 monitor, in the first place...