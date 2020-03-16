mini PC graphics, onboard graphics shenanigans

I've not been using a seperate graphics card for a while now, my computers beeing only used for surfing. Now I've gotten my hands on a nice i5, but it's in a half-height case. I know there are half height cards out there, but my case is whisperquiet, and the half height craphics cards…..aren't. I seem to remember here was a trick to using the on-board graphics, and the graphics card at the same time. Connecting only the on-board DP or HDMI, but using the Graphics Card for specific programs (games), while the rest of the (dull) time, the on-board graphics are running for desktop and surfing and the like. Do I remember this correctly? This would allow me to "hide" a full height Graphicscard in my case without plugging it in from the outside.