mini PC graphics, onboard graphics shenanigans

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by Xir, 16 Mar 2020 at 14:54.

  1. Xir

    Xir

    I've not been using a seperate graphics card for a while now, my computers beeing only used for surfing.
    Now I've gotten my hands on a nice i5, but it's in a half-height case.

    I know there are half height cards out there, but my case is whisperquiet, and the half height craphics cards…..aren't.

    I seem to remember here was a trick to using the on-board graphics, and the graphics card at the same time. Connecting only the on-board DP or HDMI, but using the Graphics Card for specific programs (games), while the rest of the (dull) time, the on-board graphics are running for desktop and surfing and the like.

    Do I remember this correctly?

    This would allow me to "hide" a full height Graphicscard in my case without plugging it in from the outside.
     
