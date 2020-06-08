Hey Folks! Originally, my intention was just to build a semi portable rig that would allow me to do my job from basically anywhere. I came to discover that the cases on the market with the features I was looking for were all both out of stock, and made by indie/small manufacturers who operate on small runs. I could've waited or compromised on some features, but I figured why don't I just REALLY build my own PC. Looking for a case to buy turned out to be the perfect research! This entire project is a Frankenstein of ideas and features from several popular SFF cases. In terms of layout, I took from the revolutionary Dan A4. Construction, 3D printed frame reinforcing laser cut acrylic panels, was based on the L7Z. With those 2 pillars, I was able to tweak and nudge positioning and dimensions to customize exactly for my planned components. This was made incredibly easy by the modular, open source plater form by Casemaker.io over on GrabCad. Once I had to loose mock-up in CAD, it was time to plan out the loop to ensure there was enough clearance for every fitting and tubing run. While the cross flow radiator I chose provided a bridge from one side of the case to the other, I wasn't a fan of any of my options to close the loop. they all called for quite a long run at some point in the loop. I decided a front mounted distro plate was the most graceful solution and it also gave me a clean solution for mounting a pump. Both planning the loop and designing the distro were made exponentially easier by Alexander Banks. His CAD for the EK fittings along with his distro tutorials were the only reason it was remotely possible for me. Finally, I had a first revision of the design I was happy with. Closed_front_3_4 by CP-3D posted 8 Jun 2020 at 12:55 Closed_back_3_4 by CP-3D posted 8 Jun 2020 at 12:55 Closed_bottom_3_4 by CP-3D posted 8 Jun 2020 at 12:55 Closed_top_3_4 by CP-3D posted 8 Jun 2020 at 12:55 A user on the SFF Forum offered to machine the distro for me. During our back and forth he was nice enough to help me iterate on the design. My original version had the pumps outlet flowing in wrong direction. IMG_20200531_173208 by CP-3D posted 8 Jun 2020 at 13:44 While he worked on machining the acrylic, I began printing a prototype of the frame out of PLA. IMG_2704 by CP-3D posted 8 Jun 2020 at 13:44 IMG_2707 by CP-3D posted 8 Jun 2020 at 13:44 IMG_2708 by CP-3D posted 8 Jun 2020 at 13:44 IMG_2705 by CP-3D posted 8 Jun 2020 at 13:44 IMG_2706 by CP-3D posted 8 Jun 2020 at 13:44 And that's all of my progress so far! I'm thrilled with how its gone. At the end of the day, I'll be left with quite a beefy machine that has a smaller footprint than a full size keyboard. In the coming days, I should receive the distro. From there, I can install the orings and the DDC. I'll do an isolated leak test of the distro and the pump alone for a while. While I wait on that, I'm happy enough with the fit and strength of the frame to print the final version in black PETG. After all of that, I can order the laser cut panels and I'll be ready for final assembly! Stay tuned for updates as we go.