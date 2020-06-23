Hey all, I've recently picked up a second hand High Current Pro 750 but it didn't come with enough of the leads, specifically the 6+2 pin PCI-E GPU ones. I do have the option of using some of those Molex to PCI-E adapters (have heard these are to be avoided, but are they really THAT bad?) but I was instead wondering - will the spare leads I have from a True Power New 750 be exactly transferrable without risk to self/components? I saw online reports of people swapping leads and it ending in disaster, but think this may have been between brands, not sure of wattage. I also sent a note to Antec but they weren't completely sure beyond "I don't understand them to be", so I don't know whether to take a chance, use the Molex adapters or just start again with a different PSU and get rid of the HCP. Any thoughts? Thanks in advance!