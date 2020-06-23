  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

PSU Missing some Antec leads - compatibility advice?

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by ModSquid, 23 Jun 2020 at 15:59.

    Hey all,

    I've recently picked up a second hand High Current Pro 750 but it didn't come with enough of the leads, specifically the 6+2 pin PCI-E GPU ones. I do have the option of using some of those Molex to PCI-E adapters (have heard these are to be avoided, but are they really THAT bad?) but I was instead wondering - will the spare leads I have from a True Power New 750 be exactly transferrable without risk to self/components? I saw online reports of people swapping leads and it ending in disaster, but think this may have been between brands, not sure of wattage.

    I also sent a note to Antec but they weren't completely sure beyond "I don't understand them to be", so I don't know whether to take a chance, use the Molex adapters or just start again with a different PSU and get rid of the HCP.

    Any thoughts?

    Thanks in advance!
     
    ModSquid, 23 Jun 2020 at 15:59
    The High Current Range is made by SeaSonic, the True Power range by Enhance Electronics so only a slight possibility that they might work and not worth the risk.

    A lot of PSU sellers don't have a clue, they just either buy direct from the manufacturer or specify their power requirements.

    Don't Antec sell replacement cables?
     
    Big Elf, 23 Jun 2020 at 16:14
