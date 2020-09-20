  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Discussion in 'Project Logs' started by bit-tech, 11 Sep 2020.

What are your favourite projects this month?

  1. Dawn of Windows by Abbas-it

  2. Hydra Slim Desk Autobot by Warboy

  3. Onda by Explore Modding

  4. Antec DF600 Flux Cyberpunk by AML_Customs_pc

  5. Akira ROG Street Rider by TodMod

  6. Minnow by CP_3D

    Which project do you think deserves the big prize this month?

    Congratulations to @The_Crapman for winning first place in last month's competition!

    And congrats to the nominations this month: @abbas-it, @warboy, @SaaintJimmy, @AML_customs_pc, @TodMod and @cp_3D.

    Click here to see all the photos and logs, and happy voting!

    You will need at least 50 posts on this forum to vote in this poll. This rule was implemented to reduce the number of accounts being opened solely to vote on the projects of friends/family. VOTES POSTED IN THE COMMENTS WILL NOT BE COUNTED.
     
    Great job everyone and good luck! :)
     
    Thanks for the nomination, some really really good builds. Good luck everyone.
     
    im a modding noob. i have done a couple of basic mods to my hydra desk but due to work n family, limited funds no space n only very basic tools n skills i cant mod to the level of most of you. love your builds. guna post my vid on my build anyway. :p ok guna have to try n figure out why all my pics are too big. tryin to figure this out whilst my kids r screaming at me is a lost cause so if i can post a youtube link.
     
