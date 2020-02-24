  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Discussion started by bit-tech, 24 Feb 2020 at 17:01.

What are your favourite projects this month?

This poll will close on 9 Mar 2020 at 12:46.

  1. Project Spaceship by Cristianodanna mod

  2. Ice Age by Tech Cave

  3. J.A.R.V.I.S by Deblow

  4. Wrynn by Forsberg Customs

  5. Jurassic World by Zenator

  6. CANVAS by timpelay

Multiple votes are allowed.
    Let's start 2020 with a bang!

    Congratulations to @greensabbath for winning first place in last month's competition, and to @LongLove and @SaaintJimmy for placing second and third respectively!

    And congrats to the nominations this month: @Cristianodanna mod, @Tech Cave, @Deblow, @Forsberg Customs, @Zenator and @timpelay

    Click here to see all the photos and logs, and happy voting!

    You will need at least 50 posts on this forum to vote in this poll. This rule was implemented to reduce the number of accounts being opened solely to vote on the projects of friends/family. VOTES POSTED IN THE COMMENTS WILL NOT BE COUNTED.
     
