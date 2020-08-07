  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Features Mod of the Month July 2020 in Association with Corsair

Discussion in 'Article Discussion' started by bit-tech, 7 Aug 2020 at 17:31.

?

What are your favourite projects this month?

This poll will close on 28 Aug 2020 at 15:41.

  1. ITX Toaster by Flux

    0 vote(s)
    0.0%

  2. Project ISAC by The_Crapman

    2 vote(s)
    100.0%

  3. SparklePony by AcuteJungle66

    0 vote(s)
    0.0%

  4. Fortnite Quick Build by Osgeld

    0 vote(s)
    0.0%

  5. Mistral by Mod83

    0 vote(s)
    0.0%
Multiple votes are allowed.
  1. bit-tech

    bit-tech Supreme Overlord Staff Administrator

    Joined:
    12 Mar 2001
    Posts:
    3,053
    Likes Received:
    81
    Which project do you think deserves the big prize this month?

    Congratulations to @Jean R built for winning first place in last month's competition!

    And congrats to the nominations this month: @Flux, @The_Crapman, @AcuteJungle66, @Osgeld and @Mod83.

    Click here to see all the photos and logs, and happy voting!

    You will need at least 50 posts on this forum to vote in this poll. This rule was implemented to reduce the number of accounts being opened solely to vote on the projects of friends/family. VOTES POSTED IN THE COMMENTS WILL NOT BE COUNTED.
     
    bit-tech, 7 Aug 2020 at 17:31
    #1
  2. The_Crapman

    The_Crapman Don't phone it's just for fun.

    Joined:
    5 Dec 2011
    Posts:
    5,148
    Likes Received:
    1,701
    :jawdrop: :clap::rock::clap::rock::clap:

    Absolutely honoured. Good luck everyone.
     
    The_Crapman, 7 Aug 2020 at 18:04
    #2
Tags: Add Tags

Share This Page