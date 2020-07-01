  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Mod of the Month June 2020 in Association with Corsair

What are your favourite projects this month?

This poll will close on 22 Jul 2020 at 10:21.

  1. iPredator Powder by BHB Mods

  2. Da Module Thingy by Jean R built

  3. TT 20th Anniversary by Douglas Alves

  4. Iron Man by SA Mod PC Design

  5. BORD3RLANDS MOD by pccustom

    Which project do you think deserves the big prize this month?

    Congratulations to @S.PiC for winning first place in last month's competition!

    And congrats to the nominations this month: @BHB Mods, @Jean R built, @douglas alves, @Sa mod pc design and @pccustom.

    Click here to see all the photos and logs, and happy voting!

    You will need at least 50 posts on this forum to vote in this poll. This rule was implemented to reduce the number of accounts being opened solely to vote on the projects of friends/family. VOTES POSTED IN THE COMMENTS WILL NOT BE COUNTED.
     
    thank you for nomination and good luck to all!!
     
