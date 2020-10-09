  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Features Mod of the Month September 2020 in Association with Corsair

Discussion in 'Article Discussion' started by bit-tech, 9 Oct 2020 at 17:31.

?

What are your favourite projects this month?

This poll will close on 27 Oct 2020 at 21:21.

  1. NES PC by -EVA-

  2. RoG Pagoda by jones-965

  3. Box CSGO by pcroombrasil

  4. Tweaked Meshify S2 by TerHorstCustoms

  5. Cyberpunk 2077 Mod by Toru

Multiple votes are allowed.
Results are only viewable after voting.
  1. bit-tech

    bit-tech Supreme Overlord Staff Administrator

    Joined:
    12 Mar 2001
    Posts:
    3,152
    Likes Received:
    89
    Which project do you think deserves the big prize this month?

    Congratulations to @SaaintJimmy for winning first place in last month's competition!

    And congrats to the nominations this month: @-EVA-, @jones-965, @pcroombrasil, @TerHorstCustoms and @Toru.

    Click here to see all the photos and logs, and happy voting!

    You will need at least 50 posts on this forum to vote in this poll. This rule was implemented to reduce the number of accounts being opened solely to vote on the projects of friends/family. VOTES POSTED IN THE COMMENTS WILL NOT BE COUNTED.
     
    bit-tech, 9 Oct 2020 at 17:31
    #1
Tags: Add Tags

Share This Page