Case Mod - Complete Modding Project : Thermaltake's 20th anniversary celebration.

Discussion in 'Project Logs' started by douglas alves, 12 Jun 2020 at 15:19.

  douglas alves

    douglas alves Active Member

    Hello.
    My name is Douglas Alves.
    I'm from Brazil.
    I come to share another project of mine here on the forum.

    Modding Project : The celebration of thermaltake's 20th anniversary.

    Cabinet: Thermaltake Level 20 Tempered Glass Edition Full Tower Chassis

    Hand-built whole design.

    Thermaltake CaseMOD Season 2 Competition - TT Talent
    3rd place - Representing BRAZIL . BR

    - - https://casemod.thermaltake.com/2018s2/

    Thank you for your support.
    Thermaltake
    Team group
    Viewsonic
    Seagate
    Acrylic sinteglas.


    [​IMG]

    LEVEL 20

    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
     
    douglas alves, 12 Jun 2020 at 15:19
  censored_Prometheus_

    censored_Prometheus_ Member

    Douglas, I remember your mod based on 5-th element. Good luck!:dremel::rock:
     
    censored_Prometheus_, 12 Jun 2020 at 15:44
  Canardwc

    Canardwc French_fab_factorie

    Everywhere i go i see you ! As I already follow you on insta, I'll follow you here too ! :lol:

    I've seen that had announced your mod in May on Insta.

    Good mod ! :grin::thumb:

    Regards,

    Julien aka @french_fab_factorie on Insta
     
    Canardwc, 12 Jun 2020 at 15:51
  censored_Prometheus_

    censored_Prometheus_ Member

    Oh, no...
    ...I hope, it is a joke?
    Cqcz2uM.jpg
     
  douglas alves

    douglas alves Active Member

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
     
    douglas alves, 12 Jun 2020 at 16:24
