Hello. My name is Douglas Alves. I'm from Brazil. I come to share another project of mine here on the forum. Modding Project : The celebration of thermaltake's 20th anniversary. Cabinet: Thermaltake Level 20 Tempered Glass Edition Full Tower Chassis Hand-built whole design. Thermaltake CaseMOD Season 2 Competition - TT Talent 3rd place - Representing BRAZIL . BR - - https://casemod.thermaltake.com/2018s2/ Thank you for your support. Thermaltake Team group Viewsonic Seagate Acrylic sinteglas. LEVEL 20