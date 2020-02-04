We have a few small shops taking credit card payments and the PCI-DSS regulations in the US mean you are meant to completely segregate the network that the terminal is on from everything else. Also I I want to offer customer wifi in some locations and that really shouldn't be on the same network as my till PC and card machine. Now my first thought in fixing this is to go with microtik and sort out vlans which I'm assuming I can do with just about any routeros device. I then need to replace the plusnet routers with a straight bridge mode modem and I can't find anything other than the not-so-cheap https://www.draytek.co.uk/products/business/vigor-130 for VDSL as I am probably moving them all to FTTC. For a router I would grab something like a https://linitx.com/product/mikrotik...-classic-(routeros-level-4)-with-uk-psu/14384 Any thoughts on this plan?