Discussion in 'Project Logs' started by pccustom, 17 May 2019.
Per i 20 anni di mio nipote ho deciso di rifargli il PC!
You make this for your nephew...? If yes, he very lucky.
yes, this Sunday will be returned to him, he knows nothing yet, it will be a surprise.
A very cool old skool flavor to the build style awsome end result ima ganna have to build me on of those plex benders one day
Great result Mayehm, I am always impressed by the "Before & After" comparison.
beautiful rebirth
I guess more at translating - was for nephew 20imo birthday; he like...?
Separate names with a comma.