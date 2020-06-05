More nothing

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by Jeff Hine, 13 May 2020.
.
When did you get a 2070 Super?
Also, what motherboard do you have so I can do some reading about what you have now and so on?
OK. Nahimic 3 is not the sound chip. It's something MSI are banging on about. The sound chip on your motherboard is the Realtek ALC892.
https://www.realtek.com/en/products/computer-peripheral-ics/item/alc892
According to the spec of the RT the SNR is 90db. The Creative is rated at 116db which is better.
Sound cards can be subjective, especially if you are a fussy listener. What I mean is, if you can really tell the difference between sound cards and their audio signature and so on. You need to have a good pair of ears. For most the Realteks would be fine (and they do make some higher end stuff) but sound cards themselves usually offer better or more amplification. Many feel that louder is better (especially those without the critical listening skills). I must say if you have a pair of headphones that are a sod to drive the extra power definitely comes in handy.
As for the SBZ? I had one a few years ago and it was the first Creative sound card in many years that left me impressed. I have a Titanium HD which boasts a 122gb SNR, however I did not like the sound of it, or rather the sound signature. It focuses way too hard on mid and high end clarity and lacks bass. It was fine for driving a power amp, but far less impressive over headphones. It just seemed a bit harsh. The Z however? had a much better profile for me. It was punchy, with good bass weight and the drivers actually worked for the first time since Windows XP (Microsoft ditched hardware accelerated sound in Windows 7 which was why so many sound chip companies had so many issues with their drivers).
Would I buy one? sure. I've heard better, but at the £45 I paid for mine back then I was very happy. I do know that after criticism of the Titanium HD Creative started using the same Burr Brown OPAMPs that Asus and other companies were using.
Just make sure you turn off all of their crap like Crystalvoice and etc.
It all sounds like crap. Totally ruins the sound.
This can be locked/deleted
Separate names with a comma.