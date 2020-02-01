Just before christmas I built a new PC with a 3900X and 16GB 3600mhz 16-16-16-36 ram. I did the usual benchmarking after building my pc, I reused my Vega56 as I am waiting for big Navi for my GPU upgrade. I then this month added another 16GB kit of the same ram to give me 4x8GB, and did a quick benchmark in Time Spy. I was expecting that with 4 sticks of ram, I might see a slight decrease in performance, but instead saw a ~10% jump in CPU performance. I am not interested in the GPU scores/clocks here, but the CPU improvements have me wondering, does more ram benefit the high core count cpus, or is there just an anomally in my testing. I want to do further testing but don't have the time at the moment, so thought I'd post this here and see if anyone else has any ideas about it, or maybe can test and confirm/deny this is anything more than an anomally in my current testing. Only differences would be ambient temps and Ram amount. From left, first 3 results with 32gb ram, 2nd 3 results are from after build with 16gb ram. Here is the CPU portion, although CPU is clocking higher (probably due to lower ambient temps) there is only a difference of 25Mhz highest boost frequency between results 2 and 5, but there is a 1999 cpu score difference, whereas there are greater variations withing the 32gb and 16gb tests, which yield much lower differences in CPU scores, so this does seem to be primarily related to the ram. https://www.3dmark.com/compare/spy/.../10381627/spy/9832862/spy/9831864/spy/9814485