Hi all



So my damn G903 is driving me mad with the left click messiness! Plus the middle mouse is also glitching now and just before I went to be it completely stopped wanting to connect to my PC... -_- Just over a year old, plus its the second one with the same failure! I have to say I'm really disappointed with logitech on rhis one, its meant to be their flagship mouse!!!



Now that rant is out of the way, what do people recommend? Don't suggest Logitech stuff, I've completely lost faith in them!

I've seen the Corsair M65 pro for £35 which seems decent. I still have my M60 (lasted 8 times longer than the G903 for less than half the price! -_-) and I enjoy the looks and shape. Any other suggestions at the same £40 or less price point?

