  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Peripherals Mouse recommendations

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by Bloody_Pete, 1 Mar 2020 at 21:49.

  1. Bloody_Pete

    Bloody_Pete Technophile

    Joined:
    11 Aug 2008
    Posts:
    6,495
    Likes Received:
    284
    Hi all

    So my damn G903 is driving me mad with the left click messiness! Plus the middle mouse is also glitching now and just before I went to be it completely stopped wanting to connect to my PC... -_- Just over a year old, plus its the second one with the same failure! I have to say I'm really disappointed with logitech on rhis one, its meant to be their flagship mouse!!!

    Now that rant is out of the way, what do people recommend? Don't suggest Logitech stuff, I've completely lost faith in them!
    I've seen the Corsair M65 pro for £35 which seems decent. I still have my M60 (lasted 8 times longer than the G903 for less than half the price! -_-) and I enjoy the looks and shape. Any other suggestions at the same £40 or less price point?
     
    Bloody_Pete, 1 Mar 2020 at 21:49
    #1
  2. The_Crapman

    The_Crapman Don't phone it's just for fun.

    Joined:
    5 Dec 2011
    Posts:
    4,671
    Likes Received:
    1,211
    Ooo that m65 looks good. My rat7 is on it's last legs and I've been pondering an mx518 (the new one), but that Corsair has the kind of shape I like. A lot of mice seem to flare out at the front and it doesn't play nice with my short stubby fingers. At that price with £15 off it's a bargain too.
     
    The_Crapman, 1 Mar 2020 at 22:10
    #2
    Bloody_Pete likes this.
  3. Bloody_Pete

    Bloody_Pete Technophile

    Joined:
    11 Aug 2008
    Posts:
    6,495
    Likes Received:
    284
    Thats my thinking exactly!
     
    Bloody_Pete, 1 Mar 2020 at 22:19
    #3

Share This Page