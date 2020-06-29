  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Discussion in 'General' started by GeorgeStorm, 29 Jun 2020 at 11:29.

  GeorgeStorm

    GeorgeStorm Aggressive PC Builder

    Hi all,
    As above, I may be moving to the Netherlands with my OH as she's been accepted to do a masters at Wageningen, we were planning on moving regardless, and so I have been looking for jobs, but am now looking at either remote roles or those in the Netherlands.

    Neither of us speak any Dutch at the moment, and I was wondering how much of a barrier that might be for me job wise (I'm looking at software engineering roles). Any particular recruitment firms that do stuff in Europe/focus on remote would be handy as well.

    Our original plan was to move this summer and buy before the end of the year, that may still be our goal but we've no idea about property in the Netherlands so any advice for places to look/information would be appreciated!

    In general was just hoping to maybe get some general advice or some dos/don'ts etc :)
     
    29 Jun 2020 at 11:29
  adidan

    adidan Guesswork is still work

    29 Jun 2020 at 11:36
  liratheal

    liratheal Sharing is Caring

    As a primarily English speaker that's made the move to a non-English country?

    Start learning the language ASAP. Whether it's a barrier to employment or not, having a starting point before you get there is definitely a better position to be in.
     
    29 Jun 2020 at 12:39
