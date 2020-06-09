Discussion in 'Article Discussion' started by bit-tech, 9 Jun 2020 at 11:00.
Read more
I thought this was such a wasted opportunity, as it's essentially just a motherboard that comes with a fairly standard EK monoblock. Doesn't look any different or any more special to any other monoblock ek does for any other motherboard. If it were a special collaboration, why not integrate it into the io sheild and make if feel more part of the board, than an aftermarket afterthought?
Separate names with a comma.