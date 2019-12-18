Discussion in 'Article Discussion' started by bit-tech, 18 Dec 2019 at 14:01.
Link broken...
Even funnier when you consider the ~£430 MSI TRX40 Pro has 8
Looks like a typo in the link URL in the first post, should be 'creator' not 'creation':
https://www.bit-tech.net/reviews/msi-creator-trx40-review/1/
The trx40 motherboards look like cracking value compared to what is on offer for x570. I've not used a sata drive for years, nvme drives are cheap enough TR has all the lanes why would you mess about with sata.
The MSI quad expander seems overkill but the pissy little fan on my asus hyper m2 x16 cards are the most annoying noise in my system, the msi looks loads better, why would you need dimm m2 with that provided, it house 4, much better, do as I do populate with cheap 1 and 2tb drives and 4xraid, job done.
But is it really that odd when there's 6 M.2 drives on offer as well as the 6 Sata ports?
I mean that's a pretty enormous scratch drive on the M.2 card and if you can't get enough storage on six Sata drives you probbaly need your own server, not another two Sata drives.
Esp if you're having to rely on and use [and find board space for] the... not great... ASMedia controller for those extra ports...
