MSI Creation TRX40 Review

Discussion in 'Article Discussion' started by bit-tech, 18 Dec 2019 at 14:01.

  bit-tech

    Staff Administrator

    Read more
     
    bit-tech, 18 Dec 2019 at 14:01
  MadGinga

    MadGinga oooh whats this do?

    Link broken...
     
    MadGinga, 18 Dec 2019 at 14:17
  Anfield

    Anfield Well-Known Member

    Even funnier when you consider the ~£430 MSI TRX40 Pro has 8
     
    Anfield, 18 Dec 2019 at 14:27
  suenstar

    suenstar Collector of Things

    suenstar, 18 Dec 2019 at 14:28
  sandys

    sandys Well-Known Member

    The trx40 motherboards look like cracking value compared to what is on offer for x570. I've not used a sata drive for years, nvme drives are cheap enough TR has all the lanes why would you mess about with sata.

    The MSI quad expander seems overkill but the pissy little fan on my asus hyper m2 x16 cards are the most annoying noise in my system, the msi looks loads better, why would you need dimm m2 with that provided, it house 4, much better, do as I do populate with cheap 1 and 2tb drives and 4xraid, job done.
     
    sandys, 18 Dec 2019 at 22:35
  fix-the-spade

    fix-the-spade Well-Known Member

    But is it really that odd when there's 6 M.2 drives on offer as well as the 6 Sata ports?

    I mean that's a pretty enormous scratch drive on the M.2 card and if you can't get enough storage on six Sata drives you probbaly need your own server, not another two Sata drives.
     
    fix-the-spade, 18 Dec 2019 at 22:56
  RedFlames

    RedFlames ...is not a Belgian football team

    Esp if you're having to rely on and use [and find board space for] the... not great... ASMedia controller for those extra ports...
     
    RedFlames, 18 Dec 2019 at 23:23
