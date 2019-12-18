Discussion in 'Article Discussion' started by bit-tech, 18 Dec 2019 at 14:01.
Link broken...
Even funnier when you consider the ~£430 MSI TRX40 Pro has 8
Looks like a typo in the link URL in the first post, should be 'creator' not 'creation':
https://www.bit-tech.net/reviews/msi-creator-trx40-review/1/
The trx40 motherboards look like cracking value compared to what is on offer for x570. I've not used a sata drive for years, nvme drives are cheap enough TR has all the lanes why would you mess about with sata.
The MSI quad expander seems overkill but the pissy little fan on my asus hyper m2 x16 cards are the most annoying noise in my system, the msi looks loads better, why would you need dimm m2 with that provided, it house 4, much better, do as I do populate with cheap 1 and 2tb drives and 4xraid, job done.
But is it really that odd when there's 6 M.2 drives on offer as well as the 6 Sata ports?
I mean that's a pretty enormous scratch drive on the M.2 card and if you can't get enough storage on six Sata drives you probbaly need your own server, not another two Sata drives.
Esp if you're having to rely on and use [and find board space for] the... not great... ASMedia controller for those extra ports...
Yes.
While I personally don't need 6 or 8 sata ports I firmly believe that the top end board should never miss any feature that is present on lower end boards from the same brand and is the same platform.
HEDT chipsets probably have (better?) ways to not have to share lanes between m.2 & S-ATA connections*, so offering wider choice makes sense.
*I'm not a 'target user for HEDT, so "don't quote me".
£600 for an MSI motherboard? Is this some kind of joke? I wouldn't trust them with a £100 motherboard, let alone this much. Thanks though, I needed a laugh.
Different companies do better on some chipsets and others on others.
I don"t think you can say oh x company is good across every chipset and y company is crap across all (i've been disappointed by Asus, Giga and MSI in the past)
Personally, on the B450 chipset i went for this time around there is no other board i would have than the MSI i have.
That said i've not looked at this TR batch of boards so wouldn't know specifically about it.
I've been running an MSI X399 Gaming Pro and really can't fault its stability, though it has not seen a BIOS update since TR2 released it has been rock solid, easy to tweak, I'd certainly buy another MSI, I like its basic look too, it does have RGB but I have never enabled it.
Some of the other companies like Asus and Asrock appear to offer more BIOS features for extracting every last ounce of performance if you have the time to tune and having tried an Asrock B450 for my daughters PC it seemed good I would try them next most likely but MSI would certainly be on my list too.
