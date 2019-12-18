  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

MSI Creator TRX40 Review

Discussion in 'Article Discussion' started by bit-tech, 18 Dec 2019 at 14:01.

  bit-tech

    bit-tech Supreme Overlord Staff Administrator

    Joined:
    12 Mar 2001
    Posts:
    2,639
    Likes Received:
    52
    bit-tech, 18 Dec 2019 at 14:01
  MadGinga

    MadGinga oooh whats this do?

    Joined:
    19 Mar 2009
    Posts:
    1,980
    Likes Received:
    127
    Link broken...
     
    MadGinga, 18 Dec 2019 at 14:17
  Anfield

    Anfield Well-Known Member

    Joined:
    15 Jan 2010
    Posts:
    5,326
    Likes Received:
    438
    Even funnier when you consider the ~£430 MSI TRX40 Pro has 8
     
    Anfield, 18 Dec 2019 at 14:27
  suenstar

    suenstar Collector of Things

    Joined:
    13 Sep 2009
    Posts:
    2,399
    Likes Received:
    137
    suenstar, 18 Dec 2019 at 14:28
  sandys

    sandys Well-Known Member

    Joined:
    26 Mar 2006
    Posts:
    3,217
    Likes Received:
    113
    The trx40 motherboards look like cracking value compared to what is on offer for x570. I've not used a sata drive for years, nvme drives are cheap enough TR has all the lanes why would you mess about with sata.

    The MSI quad expander seems overkill but the pissy little fan on my asus hyper m2 x16 cards are the most annoying noise in my system, the msi looks loads better, why would you need dimm m2 with that provided, it house 4, much better, do as I do populate with cheap 1 and 2tb drives and 4xraid, job done.
     
    sandys, 18 Dec 2019 at 22:35
  fix-the-spade

    fix-the-spade Well-Known Member

    Joined:
    4 Jul 2011
    Posts:
    3,781
    Likes Received:
    368
    But is it really that odd when there's 6 M.2 drives on offer as well as the 6 Sata ports?

    I mean that's a pretty enormous scratch drive on the M.2 card and if you can't get enough storage on six Sata drives you probbaly need your own server, not another two Sata drives.
     
    fix-the-spade, 18 Dec 2019 at 22:56
  RedFlames

    RedFlames ...is not a Belgian football team

    Joined:
    23 Apr 2009
    Posts:
    11,984
    Likes Received:
    1,592
    Esp if you're having to rely on and use [and find board space for] the... not great... ASMedia controller for those extra ports...
     
    RedFlames, 18 Dec 2019 at 23:23
  Anfield

    Anfield Well-Known Member

    Joined:
    15 Jan 2010
    Posts:
    5,326
    Likes Received:
    438
    Yes.

    While I personally don't need 6 or 8 sata ports I firmly believe that the top end board should never miss any feature that is present on lower end boards from the same brand and is the same platform.
     
    Anfield, 19 Dec 2019 at 12:40
  Jeff Hine

    Jeff Hine Nothing special

    Joined:
    8 May 2009
    Posts:
    1,733
    Likes Received:
    213
    HEDT chipsets probably have (better?) ways to not have to share lanes between m.2 & S-ATA connections*, so offering wider choice makes sense.

    *I'm not a 'target user for HEDT, so "don't quote me".
     
    Jeff Hine, 19 Dec 2019 at 13:14
  Fizzban

    Fizzban Man of Many Typos

    Joined:
    10 Mar 2010
    Posts:
    3,356
    Likes Received:
    122
    £600 for an MSI motherboard? Is this some kind of joke? I wouldn't trust them with a £100 motherboard, let alone this much. Thanks though, I needed a laugh.
     
    Fizzban, 19 Dec 2019 at 17:27
  adidan

    adidan Guesswork is still work

    Joined:
    25 Mar 2009
    Posts:
    14,306
    Likes Received:
    1,755
    Different companies do better on some chipsets and others on others.

    I don"t think you can say oh x company is good across every chipset and y company is crap across all (i've been disappointed by Asus, Giga and MSI in the past)

    Personally, on the B450 chipset i went for this time around there is no other board i would have than the MSI i have.

    That said i've not looked at this TR batch of boards so wouldn't know specifically about it.
     
    adidan, 19 Dec 2019 at 17:52
  sandys

    sandys Well-Known Member

    Joined:
    26 Mar 2006
    Posts:
    3,217
    Likes Received:
    113
    I've been running an MSI X399 Gaming Pro and really can't fault its stability, though it has not seen a BIOS update since TR2 released it has been rock solid, easy to tweak, I'd certainly buy another MSI, I like its basic look too, it does have RGB but I have never enabled it.

    Some of the other companies like Asus and Asrock appear to offer more BIOS features for extracting every last ounce of performance if you have the time to tune and having tried an Asrock B450 for my daughters PC it seemed good I would try them next most likely but MSI would certainly be on my list too.
     
    sandys, 19 Dec 2019 at 18:06
