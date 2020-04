I mean, *mine's* definitely shite. If I'd bought it new, it'd have gone back - but it was second-hand, and sits around for the odd time I *have* to use Windows and a VM won't cut the mustard. Other than that, it doesn't get used. Because, again, it's shite.



Ignoring Windows itself, it's: heavy, poor battery life, screen's too shiny to use in daylight, can't use it on your lap, can't use it handheld 'cos again it's heavy, the cooling's woeful, both the Touch and Type Cover keyboards are absolutely awful to use for any length of time, it has a clever magnetic catch to keep the pen but it's also where it charges so you inevitably lose the pen when you plug the thing in (don't take my word for that, have a look at how few second-hand Surfaces still have their pens with 'em...), nothing's user-replaceable, the kickstand extends out the back and makes the thing take up too much room to use on seat-back tables where a similarly-sized traditional laptop would work fine...



Yeah. Shite.

