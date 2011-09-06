[06-09-11 - The Initial Question ;-)] This whole process started on the 6th of September 2011 with a question about sleeving a cylinder block, but in actual fact the seed was planted long ago, when I first saw the Toyota Celica GT-Four ST205. My initial love of the rally bred 90’s Toyota icon soon turned to an obsession, and this is the story of where that obsession has taken me so far. Original post from September 2011: Good evening bit-tech. Just wondering if anyone had any idea what a reasonable estimation for boring and sleeving a 4 cylinder short block might be? Several of you will no doubt know why I am enquiring about this Not that it makes any difference, but the block in question needs to be bored and sleeved with cylinder liners because of a crack in one cylinder, and also as I'm going to be using cast sleeves it will aid the durability of the cylinders. I've asked a local company via email to quote me for the work but who knows when they'll get back to me - hopefully in the morning - but in the meantime I thought someone here might have some input. Thanks! -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- [UPDATE 11-11-11 - The Planning Begins!] May as well go for it now! Let's call this a planning thread for the moment In case anyone doesn't know what this is all about, here's a little on what this is and why I'm doing it; I've always wanted to build a custom Toyota Celica GT-Four ST205. It's early 1990's 3S-GTE engine is still one of the best engines ever built by Toyota, and almost two decades after they first made an appearance, there is a really strong enthusiast community behind the 3S engine with an unbelievable number of aftermarket options to increase the performance of the 2 litre block, which makes 255bhp as standard (Japanese Domestic Market spec). I'm aiming for a weekend/trackday car with this build, but I'm only planning it for now. I've tried to restrain myself from planning it for ages because I knew that I'd be tortured waiting for the opportune moment to start the project, but I've had enough of waiting. I'm putting the planning thread here because I know there are several gearheads on bit tech but I'm also discussing various aspects of it on a couple of other Celica forums such as 6gc.net and GT4OC.net. My lack of any personal projects for the past few years has spurred me on to begin planning this and push forward with it. It'll give me a good excuse to force myself to make some spare time to work on something for myself. There are several large PC projects that I've had ideas about for a while and would like to see come to fruition, but in terms of pure pride of ownership and satisfaction, this one will blow them all away. Believe it or not, designing, building and repairing things for other people doesn't give you the same satisfaction as something that's just for you. This one's just for me It's really early days for this project that will realistically take me several years to complete, but I have to start somewhere! It only gets closer to a reality from here I hope you come along for the ride on this one and I will appreciate all the input and advice that I can get from the good people of bit-tech If this thread ends up being just half as interesting as GOO's then I'll be elated ;-) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- [UPDATE 26-05-12 - Planning Continues & Club/Community Memberships] As of May 2012, I have joined the following GT-Four, Celica or 3SGTE engine related forums and clubs; GT4 Owners Club - UK based GT-Four owners club. Great bunch of guys and lots of fun, events etc 6th Generation Celica Community - US based 6th Generation Celica community with worldwide members Celica Alltrac - US based GT-Four community GT-Four Drivers Club - UK based GT-Four owners club with a big emphasis on technical documentation, maintenance, repair, track car builds etc MR2 Owners Club - US based MR2 community - The Celica shares the same engine as the MR2 so I joined this for access to engine technical advice There is a wealth of information on these various forums and a massive number of very experienced GT-Four owners, builders and racers - all of which is going to be of huge benefit to me as I plan and execute the build.