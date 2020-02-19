Hi all I'm a new entry on this Forum but here we go. Project Name: your builds have cool names but I didn't think about a name for mine to be honest. I'll get an idea and I'll update you all about it. Crafted with NO CNC involved or 3D printing, I'm not against those but this project is handcrafted. My poor old Dremel 395 died in December, I repaired it but then after some days it died again... for good this time RIP my old friend. I didn't even think about posting about it when i started. It was going to be just a mod, I wanted to make smaller a Cooler Master RC 690 my brother gifted me for christmas years ago by shortening it and call it a day. I can't really call it my first scratch build, because thinking about it during the first years of the new millennium i made the first one. It was case i built as my very first try in building a PC from the ground up and not buying it, it was made with some wood and plexiglass. Thankfully the winds of time and the phones of that era helped me in not having photos of it. I'm really curious so i like a lot of different things, but this case is going to have a sci-fi industrial vibe 90% will be hand brushed and polished aluminium. In my second post I'll show some photos of the work in progress. Even though i could craft it, I'll keep the IO panel structure of the original frame so i'll keep at least a part of it, like Legion used a piece of Commader Shepard's armor. This Case is going to be my Main PC, in the first few days after the green light for the Scratch Build path i was scouring the web for inspiration and that is how i discovered this site too. The Lust for a SFF grabbed my Soul, wow such a warm and powerful feeling and so i started with the idea to craft the smallest case i could using my Msi B350M Gaming Pro. During the first phase of the crafting process, the voice of reason of my brother and some of the lust wearing off, I had to stop and make the choice of crafting it a bit larger to make it future proof. Case Main Specs: To Look Cool and be Quiet and Air Cooled MB: Support for any M-Atx Form Factor so 244 x 244 mm PSU: Standard ATX 150 x 86 x 140 mm GPU: at least 330 mm CPU Cooler: Right now i'm using an Arctic Freezer 33 eSports One and it will fit Main Fans: 200 mm we tested how quiet they can be in my Brother's case.I want them. Memory: Space for 1 HDD and 1 SSD on a Module that is removable from the main frame so it can be modified if necessary. Hopefully you will find the project interesting.