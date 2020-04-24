Guys... can someone refresh my memory and tell me the name of the browser-based game that we, here, in BT-gaming community, plays a few years back? It's sort of turn-based, space exploration game, with travels in real time (read: really long ass time) and the goal is (I think) to convert/takeover as many star systems as possible? Everybody got a ship, or a team got a few ships, really ultra simple graphic but the strategy and long-term commitment really got all of us engaged. I dunno, could be a decade ago.... man I really wanna know if its still available in this COVID-stay-at-home era with my coworkers.... Thanks!