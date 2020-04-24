  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Multi Name the game...

Discussion in 'Gaming' started by Redbeaver, 24 Apr 2020 at 14:43.

  1. Redbeaver

    Redbeaver

    Guys... can someone refresh my memory and tell me the name of the browser-based game that we, here, in BT-gaming community, plays a few years back?

    It's sort of turn-based, space exploration game, with travels in real time (read: really long ass time) and the goal is (I think) to convert/takeover as many star systems as possible?

    Everybody got a ship, or a team got a few ships, really ultra simple graphic but the strategy and long-term commitment really got all of us engaged.

    I dunno, could be a decade ago.... man I really wanna know if its still available in this COVID-stay-at-home era with my coworkers....

    Thanks!
     
    Redbeaver, 24 Apr 2020 at 14:43
  GeorgeStorm

    GeorgeStorm Aggressive PC Builder

    GeorgeStorm, 24 Apr 2020 at 14:46
  Redbeaver

    Redbeaver The Other Red Meat

    Yessssssssssssss!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Thank you!!!!!!!!
     
    Redbeaver, 24 Apr 2020 at 14:49
  Flibblebot

    Flibblebot Smile with me

    and there was me thinking you were talking about the game of Mornington Crescent we had going a few years ago :duh:
     
    Flibblebot, 24 Apr 2020 at 18:25
