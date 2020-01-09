My NCase was starting to show its age with various screw threads begin wear out. I also managed to get hold of a RTX 2060 Super for a good price back in November and, with this installed, the case was having problems dissipating heat (the Artic Cooling Xtreme mod on my previous GTX 970 is not compatable). I would often hit 75 degrees on the CPU (2600X with a Noctua U9S) and the case iteslf would be hot to the touch. Funnily enough the GPU would never go much above 65. With the side panel rempoved the CPU temp would drop to about 65 with the GPU remaining as before. My main concern was that, although not freezing, it is winter in the UK and my new set up may well have struggled come the summer. Any excuse for an upgrade. NCase have just released v6.1 with far better venting on both the side panels and bottom intake, however while the cost is certainly not extortionate for the quality of the product, shipping and import taxes do make you think twice (about 250 pounds all in). I was also looking at adding an NZXT Kraken (240mm). Thanks to a recent Bittech review and some previews on other SFF related sites I was aware of the Lian Li TU 150. A slightly larger footprint, more forgiving cable management begause of this and a bit of bling with a side window. Also it can accomodate a 165mm CPU cooler. Having transferred my system across Ive got to say its superb. Ive upgraded the CPU cooler to a Noctua NH D15 black (Single fan in the center) and the combination of the two has seen a 10-15 + degree drop when both idling (while remaining virtually silent) and gaming. Cheers for the recommendation Bittech as it certainly helped push me ito the purchase (im easily swayed). _20200109_191026 by Lankius Maximus, on Flickr Temps after running the Superposition bencmark on extreme: Superposition Extreme by Lankius Maximus, on Flickr If any one is thinking of an ITX build I cant recommend it enough (although I have noted some debate about how small form it actualy is).