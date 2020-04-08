I have nice knives. I have old knives. I have new knives. I have no sharpening stones any more. I need simple whetstones, not a jig style setup. I do not just sharpen knives, but also broadheads and tomahawks. As I have to be flexible, I can't just get a Lansky and call it good. I have carbon, carbon damascus and mid grade stainless steel knives. One is nearly 150 years old if I read the marks right and shows signs of an idiot sharpening it. I have to restore it before I use it in my regalia. I'm experienced at this. I know how to set a blade edge, restore an abused knife, all manner of grinds-it is fine to recommend advanced user type things. I prefer natural stones, but if you can show me an artificial setup worth it I will go with that. Let's consider that I would need coarse, medium, fine and polish. I plan to make my own strop, so that's covered. I'm not partial to oil or water stones, with the exception that I dislike buying oil that is extremely inflated in price. A decently priced oil is not an issue. I would love to say money is no issue. It is. Even with me getting a COVID-19 stimulus check, whetstones get 'spensive. I have other necessities to buy. But with no way to sharpen my blades, I can't work as I do for much longer.