Need a good whetstone recommendation

Discussion started by KayinBlack, 8 Apr 2020 at 23:53.

    I have nice knives. I have old knives. I have new knives. I have no sharpening stones any more.

    I need simple whetstones, not a jig style setup. I do not just sharpen knives, but also broadheads and tomahawks. As I have to be flexible, I can't just get a Lansky and call it good.

    I have carbon, carbon damascus and mid grade stainless steel knives. One is nearly 150 years old if I read the marks right and shows signs of an idiot sharpening it. I have to restore it before I use it in my regalia.

    I'm experienced at this. I know how to set a blade edge, restore an abused knife, all manner of grinds-it is fine to recommend advanced user type things. I prefer natural stones, but if you can show me an artificial setup worth it I will go with that.

    Let's consider that I would need coarse, medium, fine and polish. I plan to make my own strop, so that's covered. I'm not partial to oil or water stones, with the exception that I dislike buying oil that is extremely inflated in price. A decently priced oil is not an issue.

    I would love to say money is no issue. It is. Even with me getting a COVID-19 stimulus check, whetstones get 'spensive. I have other necessities to buy. But with no way to sharpen my blades, I can't work as I do for much longer.
     
    I was hoping you could tell me how they did. After some research I'm leaning toward novaculite, mostly because it's the correct finish for some of my knives. Novaculite is oil stone though, so it's pro/con...
     
