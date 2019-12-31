The current Talktalk provided D-Link is just getting annoying now, it's been replaced once already, and now whenever more people are at the house on the WiFi, the router just dies, it's killed itself 4-5 times today alone. So time for a change. I've been having a bit of a look and going from reviews and amazon ratings I'm looking at either a Billion 8800NL R2 or a TP-Link Archer AC1750. I'm edging towards the TP-Link just because it's a bigger brand and there's more reviews on the net for it than the Billion. Anyone used either of these or have any other recommendations at a similar price point? Cheers