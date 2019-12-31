  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Networks Need a Router for TalkTalk Fibre

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by Cerberus90, 31 Dec 2019 at 18:02.

  Cerberus90

    Cerberus90 Car Spannerer

    Joined:
    23 Apr 2009
    Posts:
    7,543
    Likes Received:
    138
    The current Talktalk provided D-Link is just getting annoying now, it's been replaced once already, and now whenever more people are at the house on the WiFi, the router just dies, it's killed itself 4-5 times today alone. So time for a change.

    I've been having a bit of a look and going from reviews and amazon ratings I'm looking at either a Billion 8800NL R2 or a TP-Link Archer AC1750.

    I'm edging towards the TP-Link just because it's a bigger brand and there's more reviews on the net for it than the Billion.

    Anyone used either of these or have any other recommendations at a similar price point?

    Cheers
     
    Cerberus90, 31 Dec 2019 at 18:02
    #1

