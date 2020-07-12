Hi all, I'm at my wits' end and I could really use someone's help. A friend and I were looking forward to playing Gears 4 together today. The last time we played together, we played the original Gears of War without any problems, way back in 2008ish. So, we both logged in and sent an invite. Note we're using the MS store version (I think that's the only one). Nothing happened. No messages, nothing to click. Turns out we first had to click 'fix' in the xbox profile thing (done) and then add a 'port forwarding' thing to our routers. Now, despite being into PCs, I'm no networking expert. I've had a look around and found this: https://portforward.com/gears-of-war-4/ I also managed to add a rule to my router: But when I check port 8000 at https://www.portchecktool.com/, it times out. I feel annoyed that I can't solve this, but there's no easy step by step guide on how to achieve this. On a side note, we're going to play GoW5 together in the future , but he's waiting for the Steam version to be on sale so we don't have to deal with this bullsh!t.