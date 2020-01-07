I'm experiencing stutter watching Netflix via both my Sony TV's inbuilt app but also via SkyQ too, albeit less severe. It seems to be every 15 or so minutes, it'll freeze the video whilst the audio keeps playing and then the video goes into a 'fast-forward' until it catches up with the audio track again and then it's fine until the next occurrence 15 mins later. No loss of resolution, no artefacts, just this weird freeze and catch up effect. Admittedly, it's worse using the TVs native app than via SkyQ, but I do get Dolby Vision using the TV whereas SkyQ is just straight 4k. I initially thought it was my broadband (VM350); however, I don't get this when watching Prime or Youtube 4k content via the TVs native apps, so that pretty much rules that out. Is anyone else getting this issue? It's annoying me so much, I'm considering buying a standalone 4k streaming device to cure it, preferably with Dolby Vision (which pretty much leaves me with the Nvidia Shield 4k as I hate Amazon devices).