Hey everyone, I am back with a quick build log. Antec asked if I could do a build in their new P120 case and this is my journey. The parts I will be using are, CPU - AMD 2700x GPU - ASUS Dual RTX 2080 RAM - 16gb 3200 mhz Thermaltake WaterRam without the waterblock Motherboard - ASUS ROG Strix X470 - F Storage - Adata SX6000 256GB M.2 PSU - Antec 650W high current gamer HCG Fans - Antec Prizm 120 ARGB All the water cooling parts were supply by thermaltake and I manufactured a custom distro with integrated ddc pump for this build. This is the case. I stripped the full case down and drilled all the rivets out as I want to paint the full case a gloss black with red splash. this would be the biggest part of the build. Before, After, Once the painting was completed I needed to test fit all the parts and plan the loop and get the holes for the front distro. This will be my 1st build where I will be using a DDC pump in the distro plate, I was not 100% sure on how to do this but a did find a guide on the bit-tech youtube channel which helped a lot thanks Alex. This is my design for the front distro. Now time to cut the part.