Case Mod - Complete NEW Antec P120 build fully watercooled

Discussion in 'Project Logs' started by AML_customs_pc, 2 Dec 2019.

    Hey everyone, I am back with a quick build log.

    Antec asked if I could do a build in their new P120 case and this is my journey.

    The parts I will be using are,

    CPU - AMD 2700x

    GPU - ASUS Dual RTX 2080

    RAM - 16gb 3200 mhz Thermaltake WaterRam without the waterblock

    Motherboard - ASUS ROG Strix X470 - F

    Storage - Adata SX6000 256GB M.2

    PSU - Antec 650W high current gamer HCG

    Fans - Antec Prizm 120 ARGB

    All the water cooling parts were supply by thermaltake and I manufactured a custom distro with integrated ddc pump for this build.

    This is the case.

    [​IMG]

    I stripped the full case down and drilled all the rivets out as I want to paint the full case a gloss black with red splash. this would be the biggest part of the build.


    Before,

    [​IMG]


    After,

    [​IMG]

    Once the painting was completed I needed to test fit all the parts and plan the loop and get the holes for the front distro.

    [​IMG]

    This will be my 1st build where I will be using a DDC pump in the distro plate, I was not 100% sure on how to do this but a did find a guide on the bit-tech youtube channel which helped a lot thanks Alex.

    This is my design for the front distro.

    [​IMG]

    Now time to cut the part.

    [​IMG]
     
    AML_customs_pc, 2 Dec 2019
    #1
    Once I cut the part, I needed to test fit the part and leak test it, I couldn't find my leak tester, so I just filled it up.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    We did have any leaks so it was time to add it to the build and run the tubes.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    Time to fill her up,

    [​IMG]

    Just want to say a big thank you to Antec for letting me build in their new P120 I was really surprised at how much room was in the case and a big thank you to thermaltake for supporting me in this project.

    If you have any feedback leave a comment below.

    Here are the final photos.



    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]
     
    AML_customs_pc, 2 Dec 2019
    #2
  3. xoltrix2000

    xoltrix2000 New Member

    Joined:
    25 Sep 2009
    Posts:
    2
    Likes Received:
    0
    First of all, what is sick. You're work is amazing man.
    Question about the waterway/distro size. What is the exact size that made it fit perfectly?
     
    xoltrix2000, 30 Sep 2020 at 06:11
    #3
