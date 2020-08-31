I've asked this question on other forums but I think it's prudent I double check here as well. I spend around 80% of the time on my PC gaming and 20% developing in Visual Studio with C#. Due to this on other forums I'd been recommended to wait for the Ryzen release coming up in the new few months as the general consensus was that it would benefit me more. In reality though, despite the AMD having better performance for productivity/workload related operations, the Intels do seem a little ahead on gaming. And the question I am asking myself is: Will I notice the extra 10 seconds compile time, or the 15% difference in frame rate (I notice when I compared 10900k to 3950x it's somewhere between 0-30% difference)? And I'm starting to sway towards thinking the framerate is more noticeable. I have a new 27" 1440p 170Hz Asus ROG monitor on the way that I plan on making my primary display (getting rid of 4K, not getting on with the scaling with 2 side monitors at 1080p). Is your advice to still hold out for the next gen Ryzens, or do you think I should just go with the intels (either 10900k or something else?) as the gaming difference might be more noticeable? Also currently have a 2070 Super and was debating grabbing one of the amperes (as I multibox games like EVE and am getting fps issues even at 1440p on some newer games now), but I'm going to predict your responses there which will most likely be "wait for the announcement and price"? Thanks in advance