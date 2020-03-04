New Build for streaming.

Budget: 1000, maybe can stretch another 100 but dont really want to. Main uses of intended build: Streaming ps4/PC, gaming and some video editing. Parts required: Everything for the tower. Previous build information (list details of parts): Monitor resolution: LG 27GL850, 2560x1440 nano IPS 144hz freesync/gsync compatible. Storage requirements: SSD, however i have 3.5 1tb hard drives that i can use for data drive. Will you be overclocking: no Any motherboard requirements: not really, but nice to have Wifi if worth it Extra information about desired system: Already have elgato, mic and monitor, mouse and keyboard, would i need liquid cooling as with the budget it will probably be a average build. Thanks