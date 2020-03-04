  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

New Build for streaming.

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by slambittech, 4 Mar 2020 at 20:33.

  1. slambittech

    slambittech Member

    Joined:
    17 Oct 2009
    Posts:
    158
    Likes Received:
    0
    Budget: 1000, maybe can stretch another 100 but dont really want to.
    Main uses of intended build: Streaming ps4/PC, gaming and some video editing.
    Parts required: Everything for the tower.
    Previous build information (list details of parts):
    Monitor resolution: LG 27GL850, 2560x1440 nano IPS 144hz freesync/gsync compatible.
    Storage requirements: SSD, however i have 3.5 1tb hard drives that i can use for data drive.
    Will you be overclocking: no
    Any motherboard requirements: not really, but nice to have Wifi if worth it
    Extra information about desired system:
    Already have elgato, mic and monitor, mouse and keyboard, would i need liquid cooling as with the budget it will probably be a average build.

    Thanks
     
    Last edited: 4 Mar 2020 at 20:44
    slambittech, 4 Mar 2020 at 20:33
    #1
Tags:

Share This Page