Other New build, on our 3rd psu

Discussion in 'Tech Support' started by Otis1337, 21 Sep 2020 at 10:31.

  1. Otis1337

    Otis1337 aka - Ripp3r

    So I built a new system for a friend.
    Built loads of pc's and fixed meany more.

    So with this been all new parts this should of been a peace of cake!

    The recurring issue I'm getting is the computer will run fine for a day or two when it was freshly built, then wouldn't power up.

    Replaced the PSU, started working again, but only for one boot.

    Sent the motherboard back, it was tested as fully working. I also tested it with my PSU and I tested it as working too. So put it back in.

    Thought we was really unlucky and had two dud power supplies, so sent the second one back, and replaced it for a Gold rated seasonic.

    It worked! For a few days...
    Now the system will not power up again.
    No fans, no lights.

    I disconnected everything that wasn't needed for it to power up. No GPU, no fans, usbs, no storage, just motherboard ram, cpu.... Still no boot.
    And it absolutely cannot be the motherboard or psu.

    Any ideas?
     
    Otis1337, 21 Sep 2020 at 10:31
  2. adidan

    adidan Guesswork is still work

    I'd try another plug socket first of all.
     
    adidan, 21 Sep 2020 at 11:06
  3. Otis1337

    Otis1337 aka - Ripp3r

    Tried meany.
    And used different power cords
     
    Otis1337, 21 Sep 2020 at 11:21
  4. Midlight

    Midlight Member

    Is there maybe a short between the mobo and case?
     
    Midlight, 21 Sep 2020 at 11:42
