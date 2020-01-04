Right guys i have been out of the PC game for a very long time, im currently running a i7 2700k, with a 980ti hydrocopper and full watercooling in a massive Paantek Enthoo case (cant remember which one i think its the first case they did) Now ive picked up a new monitor (LG 32GK650F) and ive read that adaptive sync wont work when using a nvidia card lower than the 10 series. so i in a bit of a conundrum should i upgrade the GPU or should i upgrade the the whole rig and leave the 980ti? Also i assume since AMD are the ones to go for what should i choose? Edit: Ive got a new PSU, ive got 2 x SSDs so wont be needing those