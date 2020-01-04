  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by flame696, 4 Jan 2020 at 13:03.

    flame696 Terminating People Since 1980....

    Right guys i have been out of the PC game for a very long time, im currently running a i7 2700k, with a 980ti hydrocopper and full watercooling in a massive Paantek Enthoo case (cant remember which one i think its the first case they did)

    Now ive picked up a new monitor (LG 32GK650F) and ive read that adaptive sync wont work when using a nvidia card lower than the 10 series. so i in a bit of a conundrum should i upgrade the GPU or should i upgrade the the whole rig and leave the 980ti?

    Also i assume since AMD are the ones to go for what should i choose?

    Edit: Ive got a new PSU, ive got 2 x SSDs so wont be needing those
     
    flame696, 4 Jan 2020 at 13:03
