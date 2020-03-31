  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

New front page posts missing forum threads

Discussion in 'Feedback & Suggestions' started by edzieba, 31 Mar 2020 at 18:29.

    edzieba

    14 Jan 2009
    3,621
    406
    A fairly minor issue, but I've seen it happen a few times now. It looks like the CMS is pushing front page news posts to live, but forgetting to create the associated forum threads - or make the associated forum threads visible to general users - at the same time. I suspect the latter, as all affected articles point to seemingly valid unique thread numbers.
    Currently affected articles (as of 2020-03-31 1825 BST ):
    https://bit-tech.net/reviews/half-life-alyx-review/1/
    https://bit-tech.net/news/gaming/pc/the-steam-auto-updater-has-been-changed/1/
    https://bit-tech.net/news/gaming/pc/playaparttogether-campaign-launched-by-who-and-games-industry/1/
    https://bit-tech.net/news/gaming/pc/minecraft-with-rtx-is-coming-soon/1/
    https://bit-tech.net/news/tech/cpus/apple-may-use-arm-based-cpus-from-2021/1/
    https://bit-tech.net/reviews/tech/graphics/powercolor-radeon-rx-5600-xt-red-dragon-review/1/
    https://bit-tech.net/news/tech/memory/samsung-announces-mass-production-plans-for-ddr5/1/
    https://bit-tech.net/news/gaming/pc/epic-games-is-now-a-publisher-for-three-key-game-studios/1/
     
    edzieba, 31 Mar 2020 at 18:29
    MLyons

    3 Mar 2017
    3,153
    1,248
    Awwww fok. Looks like our server hasn't been isolating then. I'll have a look at it tonight or tomorrow morning
     
    MLyons, 31 Mar 2020 at 18:50
