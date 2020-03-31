New front page posts missing forum threads

A fairly minor issue, but I've seen it happen a few times now. It looks like the CMS is pushing front page news posts to live, but forgetting to create the associated forum threads - or make the associated forum threads visible to general users - at the same time. I suspect the latter, as all affected articles point to seemingly valid unique thread numbers. Currently affected articles (as of 2020-03-31 1825 BST ): https://bit-tech.net/reviews/half-life-alyx-review/1/ https://bit-tech.net/news/gaming/pc/the-steam-auto-updater-has-been-changed/1/ https://bit-tech.net/news/gaming/pc/playaparttogether-campaign-launched-by-who-and-games-industry/1/ https://bit-tech.net/news/gaming/pc/minecraft-with-rtx-is-coming-soon/1/ https://bit-tech.net/news/tech/cpus/apple-may-use-arm-based-cpus-from-2021/1/ https://bit-tech.net/reviews/tech/graphics/powercolor-radeon-rx-5600-xt-red-dragon-review/1/ https://bit-tech.net/news/tech/memory/samsung-announces-mass-production-plans-for-ddr5/1/ https://bit-tech.net/news/gaming/pc/epic-games-is-now-a-publisher-for-three-key-game-studios/1/