I hope everyone is keeping themselves safe. Can I have a bit of advice please. Mate of mine has asked me to suggest a laptop for him. I am so far out of the loop with current stuff, especially laptops, that I probably have no more clue than he does. He has a budget of £350 max. Mainly for, and I quote "ebay, online training, odd documents as he is keeping pc for photos and music". His online training is through work and he watches videos etc. I have found a couple of lappies without windows 10 on ebuyer that seemed OK to me but went out of stock quickly.. Win10 not a problem I can sort that. The A6 was £250 and the ryzen was around £350 I think. https://www.ebuyer.com/914414-hp-255-g7-a6-9225-8gb-256gb-fhd-15-6in-freedos-laptop-8mg92es https://www.ebuyer.com/936705-hp-255-g7-ryzen-3-15-6-full-hd-8gb-256gb-freedos-laptop-9tw97es-abu If I am looking in the wrong direction here please give me a shout. Cheers