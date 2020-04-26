  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Notebooks New Laptop Advice

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by GaryP, 26 Apr 2020

  GaryP

    GaryP RIP Tel

    Joined:
    31 Aug 2009
    Posts:
    4,739
    Likes Received:
    422
    I hope everyone is keeping themselves safe.

    Can I have a bit of advice please. Mate of mine has asked me to suggest a laptop for him. I am so far out of the loop with current stuff, especially laptops, that I probably have no more clue than he does.

    He has a budget of £350 max.

    Mainly for, and I quote "ebay, online training, odd documents as he is keeping pc for photos and music". His online training is through work and he watches videos etc.

    I have found a couple of lappies without windows 10 on ebuyer that seemed OK to me but went out of stock quickly.. Win10 not a problem I can sort that.

    The A6 was £250 and the ryzen was around £350 I think.

    https://www.ebuyer.com/914414-hp-255-g7-a6-9225-8gb-256gb-fhd-15-6in-freedos-laptop-8mg92es

    https://www.ebuyer.com/936705-hp-255-g7-ryzen-3-15-6-full-hd-8gb-256gb-freedos-laptop-9tw97es-abu

    If I am looking in the wrong direction here please give me a shout.

    Cheers
     
    26 Apr 2020
    #1

