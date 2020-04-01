Hi Bit-Tech community! Been a long time since I've posted here. You might remember Project Stealth MKII from me. A case mod I did in cooperation with Cooler Master, Gigabyte, Plextor, E22, BitFenix & Plakjesuf (link to log note, images are broken). This has been a while ago, actually, more than 6 years. After the mod there we're plans and progress on something new, but then life kicked in (in other words, I grew up). Moved out of my parents house into my own house, together with my girlfriend. Had to do a lot of renovation work which took literally all my spare time. A good six years fast forward and everything is going really well. Starting to have some free time again! I never gave up on lurking forums like this to see everybody's beautiful work. Now it started itching so bad, I've decided to do a new build. I will be doing a scratch build! More of that later. As the pictures of project Stealth MKII died out on the web host (given up the domain) I luckily still have them, here's one for example: FQ1 Now, lets get to the new build! Project FQ1 (Falqoon One). I had decided that I want to have a clean, but open build. I've tried to do this for 50%. The GPU, MOBO and Radiator will be visible, the PSU will be covered internally. You might get a glimpse from the pump/res combo through the front panel as I'm still researching idea's for this, like a window, or mesh etc. I've learned a lot over the past year on handling Fusion 360, what an awesome application! This let me create the following design. I did not put a lot of work in rendering just yet, partly because I didn't do any yet, so I have to learn a bit first. No actual building has been done yet. I would like to use the community to check whether they might see any pitfalls in the build, which I can easily rethink in this stage, before buying the necessary parts and figuring out later I needed a different length. I will build the frame of 2020 aluminium extrusion profiles, to keep a certain modulated state for the internals. Also, this will provide good strength. I will then cover it up with aluminium sheets. Please let me know what you think so far! MOD-ON!