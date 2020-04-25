  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by Legebriril, 25 Apr 2020 at 13:06.

    Hi All,

    Looking for some advice on configuring a new pc. Been out of it for a few years and realised it's been 10 years since I built one! Probably just going to buy pre-built this time.
    Pretty much just going to be used for gaming - general mix of games but strategy (total war etc.) and moba types pretty common.

    Originally planned on £1200-1400 but as with all these things kept creeping in price and worried I may be overspeccing, although if it's going to make a fair difference in performance I can stretch to the below.

    Any advice/ thoughts would be much appreciated, would be especially interested in the whole intel vs. amd.
    Following was spec'd through Cyberpower as seem to be cheapest at the moment but happy to consider others if people have had bad experiences or can see any good deals?

    Thanks in advance..

    Edit: Forgot to mention my monitor native res is 2560 x 1440!

    Intel:
    Case = Cooler Master MasterBox MB520 Mid-Tower Gaming Case
    CPU = Intel® Core™ i7-9700KF - 8-Core 3.60GHz, 4.90GHz Turbo - 12MB Cache, Ultimate OC Compatible (No On-board Graphics)
    Overclocking = Extreme OC (Overclock up to 20%)
    Cooler = Cooler Master Masterliquid Lite 240 Liquid Cooling System w/ 240mm Radiator, Extreme OC Compatible Cooler Master CPU Water Cooling, Extreme OC Compatible
    Motherboard = Asus Prime Z390-P: ATX w/ USB 3.1, SATA3, 2x M.2
    M2 = 500GB (1x500GB) Samsung 970 EVO Plus M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD - 3500MB/s Read & 3300MB/s Write Single Drive
    HDD = 2TB Seagate BarraCuda SATA-III 6.0Gb/s 7200RPM Hard Drive 1 Drive
    RAM = 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4/3200mhz Dual Channel Memory Corsair Vengeance LPX w/Heat Spreader
    GPU = MSI GeForce® RTX 2070 Super 8GB - Ray Tracing Technology, DX12®, VR Ready, HDMI, DP - 4 Monitor Support Single Card
    PSU = InWin A65 650W 80+ Certified Gaming Power Supply

    [Total Price]
    PRICE = £1590


    AMD, as above but:
    CPU = AMD Ryzen 7 3700X - 8-Core 3.60GHz, 4.4GHz Turbo - 32MB L3 Cache Processor, Pro
    Overclocking = No Overclocking
    Motherboard = MSI X570-A Pro: ATX w/ RGB, PCIe 4.0, USB 3.2, SATA3, 2x M.2

    Also, they are offering an upgrade on the from a 3700x to a 3900 for free (but note 3900 not 3900x) and would be interested in thoughts on that if the AMD is preferred to the intel?

    [Total Price]
    PRICE = £1647
     
    Go for a Ryzen 3600 based system as its regarded as the sweet spot for gaming currently :) a B450 board, like the strix-B450-F is the kind of thing to aim for, some of the cheaper boards can have thermal issues with the VRM's. Use the extra pennies to go for a 1TB SSD, you'l thank yourself later :) Otherwise all looks fine :)

    Edit: this was linked in another thread and seems to be quite good value, although I know nothing about the company. https://wired2fire.co.uk/product/predator/#configuration I suggest swapping to a Ryzen 3600, 2070super and a 1TB SSD.
     
