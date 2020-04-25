Hi All, Looking for some advice on configuring a new pc. Been out of it for a few years and realised it's been 10 years since I built one! Probably just going to buy pre-built this time. Pretty much just going to be used for gaming - general mix of games but strategy (total war etc.) and moba types pretty common. Originally planned on £1200-1400 but as with all these things kept creeping in price and worried I may be overspeccing, although if it's going to make a fair difference in performance I can stretch to the below. Any advice/ thoughts would be much appreciated, would be especially interested in the whole intel vs. amd. Following was spec'd through Cyberpower as seem to be cheapest at the moment but happy to consider others if people have had bad experiences or can see any good deals? Thanks in advance.. Edit: Forgot to mention my monitor native res is 2560 x 1440! Intel: Case = Cooler Master MasterBox MB520 Mid-Tower Gaming Case CPU = Intel® Core™ i7-9700KF - 8-Core 3.60GHz, 4.90GHz Turbo - 12MB Cache, Ultimate OC Compatible (No On-board Graphics) Overclocking = Extreme OC (Overclock up to 20%) Cooler = Cooler Master Masterliquid Lite 240 Liquid Cooling System w/ 240mm Radiator, Extreme OC Compatible Cooler Master CPU Water Cooling, Extreme OC Compatible Motherboard = Asus Prime Z390-P: ATX w/ USB 3.1, SATA3, 2x M.2 M2 = 500GB (1x500GB) Samsung 970 EVO Plus M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD - 3500MB/s Read & 3300MB/s Write Single Drive HDD = 2TB Seagate BarraCuda SATA-III 6.0Gb/s 7200RPM Hard Drive 1 Drive RAM = 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4/3200mhz Dual Channel Memory Corsair Vengeance LPX w/Heat Spreader GPU = MSI GeForce® RTX 2070 Super 8GB - Ray Tracing Technology, DX12®, VR Ready, HDMI, DP - 4 Monitor Support Single Card PSU = InWin A65 650W 80+ Certified Gaming Power Supply [Total Price] PRICE = £1590 AMD, as above but: CPU = AMD Ryzen 7 3700X - 8-Core 3.60GHz, 4.4GHz Turbo - 32MB L3 Cache Processor, Pro Overclocking = No Overclocking Motherboard = MSI X570-A Pro: ATX w/ RGB, PCIe 4.0, USB 3.2, SATA3, 2x M.2 Also, they are offering an upgrade on the from a 3700x to a 3900 for free (but note 3900 not 3900x) and would be interested in thoughts on that if the AMD is preferred to the intel? [Total Price] PRICE = £1647