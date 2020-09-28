Hello everyone, this is my first scratch build PC and I wanted to share it with you all today! In 1985, Nintendo released its first video game console, the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) to North America.35 years later, its legacy still influences the gaming industry to this day. Computers have come a very long way since the 80's and its amazing how much computing power can fit into smaller and smaller systems. So I thought, how much of a modern computer can fit into a NES? 2 years later, I can confirm a very capable system can! For this build, I decided to make the case from aluminum sheet metal. I have seen others make computers in a NES with the original case but I really didn't want to destroy my old console (and it isn't exactly designed for hot PC parts in the first place). I started with CAD and researching SFF components to see what could actually fit. My requirements for the build were: 1) No external components (GPU, PSU, etc) 2) Re-purpose the NES I/O and case features. I wanted to make the controller ports into a USB 3.0 port and the Audio/Video output on the side into headphone jacks. The top vents could be used for fans and I wanted to have the cartridge door open to a CD ROM drive. 3) Realistic part selection - The goal is to build a gaming PC for retro games and modern games. Ideally for 1080p use on my TV. Obviously I can't choose the highest level parts due to thermal, power, and size concerns. I won't be picking parts until the case is ready for me to test fit them 4) To learn how to do the metalworking myself! The CAD took the longest time (on and off about a year). Who knew it would be so hard to design an SFF system into an 80's console? Haha... For the parts I deigned it for I went with: ITX- Form Factor motherboard Low Profile graphics card - a big limit to my options and performance, but extremely compact HDPLEX 400W PSU - The only high quality SFF PSU that is small enough and of good quality. Still requires a power brick CPU cooler no taller than 45mm Same goes for the RAM^ Adequate cooling...other NES modders are aware this is a big concern This is the final design I eventually landed on. The two case halves split apart like the original so the PC parts can be assembled in the base, and the disk drive and fans would be mounted on the top half. The three black brackets I decided to design as machined aluminum, and smaller parts like the door hinges would be 3D printed. After my design was 100% done, it was on to manufacturing. I started with the brackets because I was most confident I wouldn't need to make any last minute changes to them. The brackets were to be made from a 6061 Aluminum L channel and machined via CNC mill. I wrote the code myself and used the CNC tools I had access to at my school to cut the 3 brackets. I learned the importance of work holding (after an end mill torque'd up and bent my practice part) and tool height offsets (after ramming an end mill into the vise...). The next task was to cut the flat patterns for the case. I took advantage of the water jet we have at school to cut my aluminum patterns. And a quick test fit! I am going to split this post up since the forum gave me errors when I tried to post with all my images. More to come below